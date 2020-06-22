START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Distracted walking can be dangerous, too

The use of technology can control our days and our behavior, even as we are walking or biking.
Behind the wheel of a vehicle, we can see the lowered head of the driver around us. It’s a warning sign the driver is doing something with a device and may not be paying attention to the task at hand … the steering wheel of a potentially dangerous vehicle.
But when we are at the wheel ourselves, do we notice the pedestrian or bicyclist about to enter the road with their head down, fingers typing out a text, or buds in both ears? Do they notice the drivers around them?
It’s dark. Can you see the walker in the roadway?
Distracted pedestrians, who may be walking for the first time after a long home isolation during the COVID-19 outbreak, can be at even higher risk than usual.
In an accident involving vehicles and unprotected walkers, the walkers lose. Pedestrians are suffering serious and fatal injuries in greater numbers every year.
Pedestrian Death Tolls Rise
According to the Governors’ Highway Safety Association, there were 6,590 pedestrians killed in 2019, continuing a steep trend upward. The number of pedestrian deaths in 2019 was the highest since 1990 and the number of fatalities increased 5 percent over 2018. Statistically, a pedestrian is killed nearly every 90 minutes in a traffic accident. Pedestrian deaths account for 16 percent of all traffic fatalities.
There are several factors involved in the increase in pedestrian injuries and fatalities. Weather, impairment, time of day, size of vehicles, road conditions and traffic patterns can all be factors in pedestrian safety.
David Dierks, D.O., emergency department medical director at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, said he is seeing more pedestrian injuries. Distracted pedestrians can suffer sprains, strains, fractures, lacerations, brain injury, spinal cord injuries and death.
“People are tripping on curbs, missing a step down and simply falling because they are paying more attention to their device than they are to their surroundings,’’ Dierks said. “When a distracted pedestrian steps into traffic … and the driver may be distracted as well … the consequences can be fatal.
“We are seeing more injuries of pedestrians not just because they are distracted by their device, but they may also be impaired by alcohol or drugs.’’
The national statistics support what Dr. Dierks is reporting locally.
Injuries to pedestrians using their phones have more than doubled since 2004. The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons has found that 60% of pedestrians are distracted by other activities.
The most vulnerable pedestrian age groups are 10-to-14 years old and 50-to-69.
The National Safety Council is particularly concerned about children who may not recognize the dangers of distracted walking. The Council has the following safety tips for all ages of pedestrians:
- Never walk while texting or talking on the phone
- Avoid alcohol and drug impairment when walking
- If texting, move out of the way of others and stop on the sidewalk
- Never cross the street while using an electronic device
- Do not walk using headphones or ear buds
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Always walk on the sidewalk if one is available; if you must walk on the street, face oncoming traffic
- Remember what children are taught: Look one direction, the other direction, then the original direction again before crossing the street
- Cross streets at crosswalks if crosswalks are available
Iowa and Illinois have statewide efforts to reduce pedestrian/vehicle collisions.
The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is starting a safety campaign focusing on Iowa cities by addressing behavioral, enforcement and engineering challenges and deploying countdown signals at crosswalks.
The Illinois Highway Safety Office has focused on education and crosswalk enforcement to protect pedestrians.
Humans are capable of a single focus, although these days it may not seem that way. For a pedestrian, Dr. Dierks said that focus should be on safe, undistracted steps.
“Awareness that being a pedestrian can be dangerous is a good place to start to reduce the danger,’’ Dierks said.
