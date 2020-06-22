START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Distracted walking can be dangerous, too

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The use of technology can control our days and our behavior, even as we are walking or biking.

Behind the wheel of a vehicle, we can see the lowered head of the driver around us. It’s a warning sign the driver is doing something with a device and may not be paying attention to the task at hand … the steering wheel of a potentially dangerous vehicle.

But when we are at the wheel ourselves, do we notice the pedestrian or bicyclist about to enter the road with their head down, fingers typing out a text, or buds in both ears? Do they notice the drivers around them?

It’s dark. Can you see the walker in the roadway?

Distracted pedestrians, who may be walking for the first time after a long home isolation during the COVID-19 outbreak, can be at even higher risk than usual.

In an accident involving vehicles and unprotected walkers, the walkers lose. Pedestrians are suffering serious and fatal injuries in greater numbers every year.

Pedestrian Death Tolls Rise