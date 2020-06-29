START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Don't delay in getting your child's back-to-school physical

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you ever wonder why your child needs a physical every year? Well, a lot can change in a year in the life of a child or teen. By getting an annual physical, you’re able to monitor the health and development of your child and that’s why you don’t want to put it off. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, regular check-ups and immunizations are crucial because they safeguard your child against potential health problems that could arise.

There may be uncertainty with what the school year will look like, but physicals are an annual requirement and it’s important to have a yearly understanding of your child’s health and wellbeing. UnityPoint Clinic wants you to know it’s safe to come in for care. We’ve implemented virtual waiting rooms so you and your child can wait in your car before coming in for your visit. Our providers, care teams and patients wear masks and we continue to clean and sanitize our facilities to ensure a safe place for your care.

At your child’s back-to-school physical, your primary care provider can help ensure he or she is up to date on vaccines and has met the Iowa or Illinois requirements for school vaccinations. The provider can also complete a required sports physical form during this same appointment.

You can expect your child’s physician to: