START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Don't let your fitness go to waste as colder weather sets in

I wanted to start out this week’s column with a huge thank you to all the runners who signed up and knocked out a bunch of loops at this years 4sta Hike! With a Covid-19 driven small field, the runners had four hours of ideal temps and sunshine to snag a ton of vert. In the end we cut checks for a tad over $610 back to the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve that they will use for future trail improvements! It’s never to early to pencil in the 2021 event.
Fall has certainly been in the air for the past week. I don’t enjoy watching summer fade but the cool temps and trees changing are a treat before the real cold sets in. I’m hoping we have a solid two months of this weather!
With the non-existent race season pretty much over, there are a lot of folks ending their year without closure. It’s been a tough year for everyone who had races planned or scheduled. There is money hanging in rolled over race entries and there was never a feeling of certainty (until it happened) for any race here in the states. It’s OK to feel bummed about the whole situation. What we make out of this year is what will define it.
As you try and find your silver lining from a lack of racing, and there certainly is one, you’ve got another month or two that you can plan to do a big outing. If you think of it, all the Covid-19 work from home and remote learning started when the weather was getting nice. It was easy to get outside for some fresh air and a change of pace. Once the snow and cold temps hit, you will be less likely to attempt such things.
If you’re fitness is in a racing state, put it to use! This year we’ve seen a rise in new FKT’s (Fastest Known Times) as well as many DIY races. That’s the perfect option to close out what’s been an abnormal year of racing. Figure out something that sounds fun and put a few weeks in with prep specifically geared toward it. We have many great local parks and paths that you can use to accomplish this. Don’t let your fitness go to waste!
Whatever you decide to do to end your year, just keep moving because before you know it, 2021 will be here.
Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach and an ACE Certified Personal Trainer with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For running related questions, you can contact him via email at swingthegate@gmail.com.
