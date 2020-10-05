START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Don't let your fitness go to waste as colder weather sets in

I wanted to start out this week’s column with a huge thank you to all the runners who signed up and knocked out a bunch of loops at this years 4sta Hike! With a Covid-19 driven small field, the runners had four hours of ideal temps and sunshine to snag a ton of vert. In the end we cut checks for a tad over $610 back to the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve that they will use for future trail improvements! It’s never to early to pencil in the 2021 event.

Fall has certainly been in the air for the past week. I don’t enjoy watching summer fade but the cool temps and trees changing are a treat before the real cold sets in. I’m hoping we have a solid two months of this weather!

With the non-existent race season pretty much over, there are a lot of folks ending their year without closure. It’s been a tough year for everyone who had races planned or scheduled. There is money hanging in rolled over race entries and there was never a feeling of certainty (until it happened) for any race here in the states. It’s OK to feel bummed about the whole situation. What we make out of this year is what will define it.