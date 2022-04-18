START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Eat the rainbow for better health

Eating a diet full of colorful fruits and vegetables is important for long-term health. The phytonutrients in plants can help prevent various diseases so it’s recommended to eat fruits and vegetables from all of the colorful subgroups.

Function of Phytonutrients in Plants

Colored pigments in plants are produced to protect them from pathogens, predators and climate conditions.

They attract pollinators.

Contribute to the plants’ sensory characteristics, color and nutritional value.

The chlorophyll (green pigment) in plants absorbs light so plants can make energy (food). This process of photosynthesis also produces oxygen for the planet.

Red/Blue/Purple (anthocyanins)

Increased attention has focused on the health benefits of consuming anthocyanin-rich foods and beverages. Anthocyanins help to reduce the pro-inflammatory levels in the body and also help facilitate muscle recovery after intense exercise. They protect against diabetes, obesity, have neuroprotective effects, aid in weight management and improve vision.

Fruits — acai, apples, elderberries, chokeberries, blueberries, raspberries, cherries, red and purple grapes, black currants, pomegranates.

Vegetables — red cabbage, purple potatoes, black carrots, eggplant, eggplant, red onions, black beans.

Edible flowers — red hibiscus, red clover, blue cornflower, blue rosemary, purple mint, purple sage, lavender.

Green (chlorophyll)

Green foods are abundant in nutrients associated with heart health, including, vitamin K, magnesium, potassium, dietary nitrates and folates. A meta-analysis found that consuming green vegetables every day could reduce cardiovascular disease risk by 15.8%. Chlorophyll has shown anti-oxidant activity and can help treat inflammation and related diseases.

Leafy greens — spinach, cress, chervil, lettuce, arugula, celery, Swiss chard.

High in nutrients that protect heart health and reduce blood pressure; particularly dietary nitrates.

Cruciferous vegetables — broccoli, Brussels sprouts, kale, cabbage, bok choy

Associated with reduced cardiovascular (CVD) mortality and atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) because of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

White (anthoxanthins)

Good sources of anthoxanthins include bananas, cauliflower, garlic, ginger, jicama, mushrooms, onions, parsnips, potatoes, and turnips.

White vegetables are also rich in potassium and magnesium, both of which are under-consumed by Americans. White potatoes are nutrient-dense and particularly rich is potassium, which can help protect against hypertension and perhaps improve bone health. Magnesium has many functions in the body and plays a major role in disease prevention overall. Magnesium deficiency is associated with inflammation that can contribute to hypertension, osteoporosis, and Type 2 diabetes. One medium baked potato provides 48 mg of magnesium or 12% of the Daily Value.

Garlic contains a molecule called allicin. It’s an antioxidant with antimicrobial and anticancer properties. It has been shown to have protective effects for the cardiovascular system by helping to lower blood pressure and cholesterol. It’s also been studied for its ability to protect nerve cells against damage, which means it can help protect against neurodegenerative diseases.

Orange/Yellow/Leafy Greens (carotenoids)

The primary benefits of carotenoids are because of their anti-oxidant potential. They help to reduce the formation of free radicals and protect our cells from damage. In addition, beta-carotene is converted to vitamin A in the body which is essential for eye health. Lutein and zeaxanthin have been shown to help prevent age-related macular degeneration and cataract events in older adults.

Beta-carotene: sweet potatoes, carrots, dark leafy greens (spinach, kale), butternut squash.

Associated with vision and vitamin A, cognitive performance, UV protection, immune function

Lutein and/or zeathanxin: egg yolks, pistachios, orange peppers, corn, spinach, kale, asparagus.

Associated with eye health and reduced risk for age-related macular degeneration, cognitive functions, and infant nutrition

Lycopene: tomatoes and tomato products, red carrots, watermelons, grapefruit, guavas, rosehips.

Associated with heart health, cancer prevention, UV protection

Consuming a diet rich in fruits and vegetables ensures a steady supply of fiber, vitamins, minerals and a variety of phytochemicals that can help prevent chronic conditions and contribute to a long, healthy life. Remember to fill your plate with a rainbow of colors for a variety of health benefits! To learn more, visit go.illinois.edu/HealthyLifestyles

Kristin Bogdonas is the Nutrition & Wellness Educator for University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties. For more information, resources, and events, visit extension.illinois.edu/hmrs.

