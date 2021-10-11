START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: End of racing season

Running Highlight of the Month: The 25th annual TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon took place on September 25th. With a race distance for just about everyone, our hometown race had over 2,600 entrants hitting the pavement that weekend. For the full marathon, Tyler Pence took home the win on the men’s side in 2:15:06 and Hirut Guangul won in 2:40:54 for the women. For the half marathon, David Too crossed the line in 1:06:07 to earn the men’s victory and Marie O’Leary in 1:20:22 for the women’s victory.
On Saturday Sept. 18, Year 4 of 4sta Hike took place at the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve. Bren Raschke set a new course record with 21 miles to take home the win on the guy’s side and Melissa Barnard won on the gal’s side with 12 miles. It was a great day on the trails with a bunch of amazing people. Thanks to our runners and sponsors, we were able to give $1,000 back to Loud Thunder after the race was over!
We are officially at the tail end of the racing season. We’ve still got some great races coming up in the next month, but things are certainly slowing down. If you are looking at what your next month or two might look like, a few ideas below.
1. Last weeks of training? You’ve come this far so stick to the plan and get it done. The last big push and tapering can lead to craziness kicking in. All the hard work over the past few months is about to come to fruition.
2. Take some time off. The constant training over the past few months has likely taken a toll on you in some shape or form. You deserve a little downtime once your big fall race has come and gone. Taking a week (or a few) off is a great way to recover and relax. If you still want to be active, maybe switch up activities for a nice change of pace (biking, hiking, etc.).
3. Get outside. Wait, didn’t I just mention time off? Yep, I sure did. Getting out and enjoying the fall weather is a great way to relax and just soak it all in. The next few weeks will likely be the last of the nicer weather before winter creeps in. Fall colors are starting to show so you might as well get out and enjoy them.
Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For running related questions and coaching options, you can contact him at swingthegate@gmail.com.