START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: End of racing season

Running Highlight of the Month: The 25th annual TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon took place on September 25th. With a race distance for just about everyone, our hometown race had over 2,600 entrants hitting the pavement that weekend. For the full marathon, Tyler Pence took home the win on the men’s side in 2:15:06 and Hirut Guangul won in 2:40:54 for the women. For the half marathon, David Too crossed the line in 1:06:07 to earn the men’s victory and Marie O’Leary in 1:20:22 for the women’s victory.

On Saturday Sept. 18, Year 4 of 4sta Hike took place at the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve. Bren Raschke set a new course record with 21 miles to take home the win on the guy’s side and Melissa Barnard won on the gal’s side with 12 miles. It was a great day on the trails with a bunch of amazing people. Thanks to our runners and sponsors, we were able to give $1,000 back to Loud Thunder after the race was over!

We are officially at the tail end of the racing season. We’ve still got some great races coming up in the next month, but things are certainly slowing down. If you are looking at what your next month or two might look like, a few ideas below.