START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Experience safe care and convenience at UnityPoint Clinic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic brings many questions of safety into our daily lives, including medical appointments that are important to our health.

You probably think about your own safety when running errands or going to appointments in ways you never thought about before the pandemic began. UnityPoint Clinic has been working hard from the beginning, developing enhanced safety measures and more streamlined processes to make sure every person who trusts us with their care feels safe. We want you to know that when you come in for an appointment or walk-in for care, we are doing everything we can to make sure your health is protected.

UnityPoint Clinic – Express launched last year with a brand new, streamlined model of walk-in care. We created a system that allows you to get quick and convenient care in around 30 minutes, even without an appointment reservation. This concierge-style approach is meant to make walk-in care faster and more personal in the busy world we live in. When the pandemic began, we knew we would need to take this approach even further to protect everyone’s safety and peace of mind about getting the care they need.