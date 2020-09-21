START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Experience safe care and convenience at UnityPoint Clinic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic brings many questions of safety into our daily lives, including medical appointments that are important to our health.
You probably think about your own safety when running errands or going to appointments in ways you never thought about before the pandemic began. UnityPoint Clinic has been working hard from the beginning, developing enhanced safety measures and more streamlined processes to make sure every person who trusts us with their care feels safe. We want you to know that when you come in for an appointment or walk-in for care, we are doing everything we can to make sure your health is protected.
UnityPoint Clinic – Express launched last year with a brand new, streamlined model of walk-in care. We created a system that allows you to get quick and convenient care in around 30 minutes, even without an appointment reservation. This concierge-style approach is meant to make walk-in care faster and more personal in the busy world we live in. When the pandemic began, we knew we would need to take this approach even further to protect everyone’s safety and peace of mind about getting the care they need.
Since March, we have had several processes in place to ensure that your contact with others is limited and the time you spend at our clinic locations is reduced. At some clinics, we are utilizing a virtual waiting room, which allows you to wait in your vehicle for your appointment instead of the waiting room. A simple call or text message then lets you know that your provider is ready to see you and that your exam room has been cleaned and is ready for your appointment. In other locations, lobbies are set up to allow for safe social distancing and all registering is performed behind plexiglass.
Masks are required at all UnityPoint Clinic locations and we will provide masks and hand sanitizer for those who need them. For added convenience, you can Reserve Your Spot at any of our Express or Express Care locations at unitypoint.org. This allows you to pick a time that is convenient for you which also reduces any time spent in the waiting room. Reserve Your Spot is a great tool that makes prioritizing your health easy to fit into your schedule.
UnityPoint Clinic will continue to do its part to make sure you experience safe care, your way. We understand the pandemic is creating confusion, concerns and fears, but you can rest assured that UnityPoint Clinic is doing everything they can to keep you and the community safe.
To find a walk-in clinic near you or to Reserve Your Spot, visit unitypoint.org/quadcities/get-care-now.
