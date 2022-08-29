START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Fall racing season & 4sta Hike trail race

Maybe it’s me, but this summer flew by. With all the back-to-school photos popping up on the socials, we know that fall will officially be here before we know it.

A lot of you raced at the Genesis Firecracker Run and the Quad-City Times Bix 7 to get you in shape for big late-summer/early-fall “A” races. I had mentioned both of these races as part of a trifecta of great local races to help keep you moving in the right direction.

The last of the races, the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon, is a great way to start the fall racing season. In case you didn’t know, they are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. This is a great “A” race option for many and a great way to put all those summer miles to good use. Besides the multiple distances offered, think of all the money you can save by not having to travel to get one last big outing in for the year.

On Sept. 17, the 5th annual 4sta Hike trail race will take place at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, which is northeast of Illinois City. This race challenges participants to log as many miles as possible on a challenging 1-mile loop over the course of four hours. Boasting 300 feet of elevation gain and 300 feet of elevation loss per loop, this race will provide gain/loss totals like a mountain race. The fastest loops recorded on the 4sta course are just under 10 minutes for the guys and just under 12 minutes for the gals.

As we’ve done each year, all proceeds after minor expenses will go directly back to Loud Thunder. While the entrants' list is never large because of the challenging nature of the course, over $2,800 has been given back to the preserve in the past four years. We would not be able to make this happen without the support of the trail runners who sign up and our sponsors each year. We’ve got some amazing companies back again this year to help support the runners and the race. If you are looking for a challenging trail event to end the summer season while having a ton of fun, 4sta Hike fits the bill.

4sta Hike Registration: www.ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=94430