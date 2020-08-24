START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Fall weather prep and trail racing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We’ve been lucky that for the most part, we’ve had a nice summer thus far. Not to detract from the warmth that’s still here, but have you started considering your plans for staying active in the coming months? It’s easy to step out the door and enjoy a nice run, ride or walk without much extra thought currently.

Cooler temps will start creeping back into our world in the next month and that means extra layers. Do you have what you need to stay active during cooler temps? The summer months are normally the best time to get deals on fall/winter running attire. It might be worth a look if you need some items.

One big thing that usually happens once the temp drops is local gyms also start seeing a rise in daily attendance. If you aren’t comfortable returning to the gym during a pandemic, do you have what you need at your residence to keep moving?

As we saw in the first few months of the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, in-home exercise equipment was hard to come by. If you could find it, you likely paid a hefty price for it. I would expect a similar situation to play out in the next few months as folks return indoors due to the colder weather. If you need a treadmill or anything like that, now would be a good time to start looking.