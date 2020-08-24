START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Fall weather prep and trail racing

We’ve been lucky that for the most part, we’ve had a nice summer thus far. Not to detract from the warmth that’s still here, but have you started considering your plans for staying active in the coming months? It’s easy to step out the door and enjoy a nice run, ride or walk without much extra thought currently.
Cooler temps will start creeping back into our world in the next month and that means extra layers. Do you have what you need to stay active during cooler temps? The summer months are normally the best time to get deals on fall/winter running attire. It might be worth a look if you need some items.
One big thing that usually happens once the temp drops is local gyms also start seeing a rise in daily attendance. If you aren’t comfortable returning to the gym during a pandemic, do you have what you need at your residence to keep moving?
As we saw in the first few months of the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, in-home exercise equipment was hard to come by. If you could find it, you likely paid a hefty price for it. I would expect a similar situation to play out in the next few months as folks return indoors due to the colder weather. If you need a treadmill or anything like that, now would be a good time to start looking.
We are pleased to announce that we’ve received all necessary approvals to move forward with 4sta Hike! The trail race will take place next month out at the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve. Since I covered the race in my article last month, I won’t go into a ton of details. If you are looking for a small in-person trail race this fall, the link below holds more details including registration information.
The focus of the race is to put on a fun (but challenging) event all while raising money for Loud Thunder. To help us maximize return on the event, we’ve aligned with a group of amazing sponsors who add a ton of value for all the runners and the preserve. We appreciate their support and hope you will visit their social media sites below to learn more about their products and services!
- ChiroFitness Xtreme: www.facebook.com/qccfx/
- Fat Dad Custom Designs: www.facebook.com/FatDadCustomDesigns
- Squirrel’s Nut Butter: www.facebook.com/SquirrelsNutButter
- Chick-fil-A: www.facebook.com/CFAMoline
- Triptych Brewing: www.facebook.com/TriptychBrewing
Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach and an ACE Certified Personal Trainer with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For running related questions, you can contact him via email at swingthegate@gmail.com.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!