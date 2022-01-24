START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Finding balance in the eight dimensions of wellness

“Wellness is the active pursuit of activities, choices and lifestyles that lead to a state of holistic health.” — Global Wellness Institute
People often believe their health revolves around physical health, such as diet and exercise, but there’s so much more to explore. Wellness is multi-dimensional, encompassing eight dimensions: physical, financial, emotional, social, spiritual, environmental, vocational and intellectual. These dimensions work in harmony to help achieve optimal health and well-being. While it’s important to give attention to all dimensions, they do not have to be equally balanced. Instead, we are striving for personal harmony, and it should feel authentic to you.
Vocational wellness, also called occupational wellness, explores ways to incorporate and express your values and interests through your work, school and career. This dimension also invites you to look at balancing work and leisure time.
Intellectual wellness involves many things that keep our brains active and our intellect expanding. In a broad sense, this dimension can involve looking at different perspectives of an issue and taking them into consideration. Through a number of activities — from learning about current events to organizing game nights in your home or community center — you can broaden your perspective and understand diverse points of view.
Social wellness encourages us to develop a sense of connection and belonging to our community, friends and family. It helps you perform social roles effectively and comfortably and establish a meaningful support network.
Emotional wellness relates to an increased awareness, expression and acceptance of a wide range of thoughts and feelings in yourself and others. Emotional wellness involves adjusting to emotional challenges, coping with stress and enjoying life.
Spiritual wellness helps us develop meaning and purpose to life. Spirituality can be represented in many ways, with or without organized religion. Becoming spiritually well means participating in activities that are consistent with our values and beliefs.
Environmental wellness inspires us to live a lifestyle that is respectful of our surroundings and preserves the areas where we live, learn and work. Environmental wellness promotes interaction with both nature and your personal environment. It can include occupying spaces that support our well-being.
Financial wellness is about meeting all financial needs and feeling secure in future financial situations. Financial well-being is also a highly personal state, and how we feel about this state is emotional and individualized.
Physical wellness relates to maintaining a healthy body and seeking care when needed. It involves listening to your body and adopting healthy daily habits and behaviors. Physical wellness includes eating a healthy and balanced diet, being physically active, getting adequate sleep, managing stress, getting regular medical check-ups, and abstaining from harmful behaviors. Striving for physical wellness will not only enrich your health but will also help you maintain your quality of life.
If you want to take a deeper dive into your wellness journey, there’s still time to sign up for the Eight Dimensions of Wellness series that is a self-guided exploration beginning Feb. 7. During this eight-week series, you’ll receive an email with a new dimension of wellness to explore each week, a menu of activities to engage with and a link to submit your completed activities online. By the end of the series, you will have learned about all eight dimensions and will have hopefully found more balance in your life. Don’t worry about getting it perfect; just focus on becoming the best version of you in 2022.
For more information and to register for this free series, visit go.illinois.edu/8DimensionsofWellness.
Kristin Bogdonas is the Nutrition & Wellness Educator for University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties. For more information, resources, and events, visit extension.illinois.edu/hmrs.