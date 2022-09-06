START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Finding strength during difficult times

"It is in the acceptance, the struggle, the certainty and the overcoming that we reveal and grow our inner power. No matter the obstacle we are facing, the spiritual challenge remains the same — that we "come with our days," living each and every moment to find the light that exists in the darkness.

When there are hardships, we often find ourselves asking, "When will things get better?" "Will things ever change?" Perhaps you are going through something currently in which you cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel. I will be honest, I have felt the same recently. The past couple of years have come with twists and turns. There were moments which felt dark, lonely and hopeless. I beat cancer — YAY! However, no one really prepares you for life after cancer and the toll that it takes on your mental health.

I would get responses such as: "You must feel SO happy!" And as much as I wanted to feel happy, I reached some of the darkest moments of my life. There is how you SHOULD feel, and then there is how you REALLY feel.

The reality was that I had medical along with a list of other bills to pay. I was navigating the side affects of chemotherapy. We are still living with my in-laws. I was wearing baggy clothing, and as one of my closest friends asked me, "Rumaisa, why are you dressing as if you are 40 years older than you are? Where is that vivacious Ru that I know and love?" She was right. I wasn't feeling pretty, I hadn't bought new clothes or anything for myself in over a year. The fact was, she didn't need to tell me. I knew that I was hiding from myself. Trying to figure out, "Now what?" "Who am I today?"

However, what I am learning is that we need these lows so we can appreciate the highs. We need this contrast so we can take a deeper dive as to what we do not want in our life. That hurt and pain is the roadmap guiding us into awareness. Shaking up system. Rather than allowing the fear to guide us, we can use this fear to propel us toward the light. Some may call it a wake-up call

People often ask me, "What should I do?" "I just want to feel better!" Perhaps you just lost your job, or maybe you're going through a divorce. Or maybe there is a lot going right in your life, but you just don't know how to feel happy?

Here are 12 things that I continue to incorporate into my life that help me shift from feeling helpless to hopeful.

1. Creating light in the space around me. This includes: Making my bed, opening the shades, folding laundry, adding flowers and spraying refreshing light sprays to fill the air.

2. Accepting the change and looking back as to how far you have come. How much you have grown from these challenges.

3. Relationships — letting go of the quantity and leaning into quality.

4. Letting go of the "how" or the "outcome," and finding ways to feel good today.

5. Allowing myself to have my sad moments, learning to be more compassionate with myself and showing up for myself again and again.

6. Decluttering my social media. (It's a game changer!)

7. Binge-watching my favorite show. Sometimes it's nice to get lost in your favorite show. (Just be mindful to what kind of show that it is! This can definitely steer you in how you may be feeling!)

8. Putting more of an effort into my appearance. Dressing up, doing my hair and makeup.

9. Opening up to new conversations with others. I reached out to my daughters' friends' moms to schedule mommy/daughter playdates.

10. Writing — journaling every day for a minimum of 10 minutes. I didn't know what I was going to write. I just allowed the pen to write whatever came to mind without editing. I also make a point to write down all of the things that are going right in my life, shifting my attention to all of the good all around me.

11. I spoke to my therapist. Sometimes I had no idea what I was going to talk about, yet there were so many revelations that opened up for me.

12. Doing less, and being more. I started making time for myself again. Allowing time and space for me to organically let new thoughts reveal themselves to me. In the Midwest we only get so much sunshine, so I tried to spend as much time outside as possible. Whether I went for a walk while my daughter was in one of her activities, or I stepped away to sit outside and listen to the birds chirp. Or sometimes I sat in a quiet car to escape from the busy world around me.

I hope that some of these strategies bring you inner peace, love and light.