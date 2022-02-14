START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Four common misconceptions about back pain

Low-back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide.

Many unhelpful beliefs surrounding the nature of back pain aren’t supported by research and, even worse, can lead to unhelpful behaviors such as avoidance, overprotection and overmedicalization in attempts to ease symptoms. In time, this contributes to negative mindsets about pain, fear of engagement in daily activities and factors that can impair mental health such as stress, anxiety, depression, etc.

Let’s explore some of these unhelpful beliefs:

Persistent back pain means serious damage is present.

While persistent back pain can be frightening, it’s rarely a life-threatening medical condition. The time required for the body to heal from most injuries is well-understood and ranges from four to 12 weeks. When pain persists beyond this period, it often means other factors are contributing. A lot of back pain begins without any damage at all, or with simple everyday actions like inactivity, stress, fatigue or starting new activities too quickly. This makes the back sensitive to movement but is rarely due to damage.

Pain with exercise and movement means you’re doing harm.

Hurt is different than harm. When pain persists, it’s common for the back to become more sensitive to movement and general activity. The pain you feel reflects how sensitive your tissues are, not necessarily how much damage is present. It’s safe and normal to feel some pain or hurt when returning to movement and exercise. Pain tends to diminish with time and increasing levels of activity. Exercise happens to be one of the more effective ways to address back pain.

Backs wear out with every day bending and lifting.

Activities like bending, twisting and lifting are safe, effective and encouraged when you start slow and perform regularly to make the back stronger, healthier and more resilient. Whether you’re old or young, the health of the back depends on the movement and activities performed.

Injections, surgery and strong drugs are necessary to cure back pain.

These interventions have their place and can offer real help to some suffering with back pain. However, these interventions aren’t very effective as a long-term solution for persistent back pain. Effective management of persistent back pain is inexpensive and includes education, a positive mindset, engaging in physical and social activity, healthy sleep habits and body-weight management. These strategies put the sufferer in control and are key to effectively managing pain.

The research literature maintains that unhelpful beliefs are common and negatively impact the strategies that are effective for persistent back-pain management. Sufferers often feel frightened, helpless and frustrated, or have even thrown in the towel. If this is you or someone you know, consider consulting a health care practitioner who’ll empower you to effectively manage your pain through education and well-supported, conservative options. With good coaching, a positive mindset and a return to graded movement and social activity, you’ll discover and begin to overcome unhelpful beliefs that may be keeping you from healthy improvements.

The doctors of chiropractic at the Palmer Chiropractic Clinics provide education and conservative strategies to address unhelpful beliefs and get patients on the path to improvement and recovery.

The Palmer Chiropractic Clinics network delivers more than 170,000 patient visits every year. Learn more or make an appointment at www.palmer.edu/clinics. Sources: O'Sullivan PB, Caneiro J, O'Sullivan K, et al Back to basics: 10 facts every person should know about back pain British Journal of Sports Medicine 2020;54:698-699.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0