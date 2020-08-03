START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Genesis Pro-Am Challenge adapts outing to times

In a typical year, there would be golf outings scheduled nearly every week from April through September in the Quad-Cities. On most Mondays, multiple events would be on the schedule of area golf courses.

Nearly all would have been fundraising events for admirable causes.

Of course, 2020 is far from a typical year.

With only a few exceptions, organizations have canceled their golf events this year.

Because of nursing students like Lauren Brooks, RN, the Genesis Health Services Foundation did not cancel its annual outing. Instead, the organizers looked for options to host a safe event.

For Brooks, other nursing students, and their patients, the foundation board was determined to go forward with an adjusted plan.

Too many nursing students would have their paths toward advanced educations diverted without nursing scholarships made possible by proceeds from the Genesis Pro-Am Challenge.

“More than ever, we wanted to support nurses and caregivers. One way we can do that is through scholarship programs so they can further their nursing educations,’’ explained Missy Gowey, executive director of the Genesis Foundation and Genesis Philanthropy.