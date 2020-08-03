START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Genesis Pro-Am Challenge adapts outing to times

In a typical year, there would be golf outings scheduled nearly every week from April through September in the Quad-Cities. On most Mondays, multiple events would be on the schedule of area golf courses.
Nearly all would have been fundraising events for admirable causes.
Of course, 2020 is far from a typical year.
With only a few exceptions, organizations have canceled their golf events this year.
Because of nursing students like Lauren Brooks, RN, the Genesis Health Services Foundation did not cancel its annual outing. Instead, the organizers looked for options to host a safe event.
For Brooks, other nursing students, and their patients, the foundation board was determined to go forward with an adjusted plan.
Too many nursing students would have their paths toward advanced educations diverted without nursing scholarships made possible by proceeds from the Genesis Pro-Am Challenge.
“More than ever, we wanted to support nurses and caregivers. One way we can do that is through scholarship programs so they can further their nursing educations,’’ explained Missy Gowey, executive director of the Genesis Foundation and Genesis Philanthropy.
There will be adjustments to the event scheduled for Monday, Aug. 10 at Davenport Country Club and TPC Deere Run. The event will use tee times rather than a “shotgun start’’ where all golfers start at the same time on designated holes. Instead of a large gathering at noon for lunch or a social event after the golf, there will be a virtual awards ceremony emceed by local comedian and entertainer Bobby Ray Bunch.
There will also be a virtual Lexus Champions for Charity auction to auction the dream trip to Pebble Beach to participate in the national Lexus Champions for Charity event.
Social distancing measures and masking recommendations will be in place for the safety of the participating golfers.
Funding Nursing Scholarships
“Our thought is that people are still golfing and outdoor activities are generally considered safer than indoor activities and socializing in large groups. By following the rules of social distancing, wearing masks and hand hygiene we believe we can still host this important event while making the day safe and fun,’’ Gowey said.
The Genesis golf outing proceeds help provide nursing students like Lauren Brooks with financial assistance to advance their nursing educations and use that additional training to provide more compassionate, quality care for Genesis patients.
“The benefits of a BSN education cannot be overstated,’’ said Brooks, who has benefitted from Genesis nursing scholarships made possible by the annual golf event. “In the hospital setting, an increase in BSN-prepared nurses is strongly associated with better patient outcomes, as well as lower mortality rates.
“Patients cared for by BSN- or MSN-trained nurses have fewer incidents of deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, decubitus ulcers and other potentially dangerous complications.
Pride In Advancing Education
“Another reason to advance my education is pure pride. Although this may not seem as important as directly improving patient care, it is a crucial component of elevating the nursing profession. I am grateful to Genesis for providing scholarships so Genesis nurses can advance their educations. Genesis has proven it values highly educated nurses.’’
To register for the 2020 Genesis Pro-Am Challenge, call (563) 421-6865 or go to the events page at www.genesishealth.com/proam. The Genesis Pro-Am Challenge will continue a tradition of having each foursome play with an Iowa PGA Section professional.
