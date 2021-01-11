START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Genesis Safe at Home keeps many COVID-19 patients out of hospital

“I didn’t have to be in the program that long because fortunately my symptoms were mild but there was great comfort knowing I was getting scientific information I had confidence in. There is a lot of information out there that you aren’t sure you can trust,’’ Robinson said.

Robinson no longer needs the program but he continues to use the monitoring equipment.

By intervening early and following up often, Genesis COVID Safe at Home has been able to prevent dozens of emergency department visits and hospitalizations.

Low admission rates

Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 patients have been cared for in the program. Only 10% of the enrolled high-risk patients have required hospitalization. Only 1 percent have required hospitalization in intensive care.

“The major successes have come from routine monitoring,’’ said David Weiser, president of Genesis Health Group. “Many patients have also shared their appreciation of the connection with providers.’’

Every COVID-19 patient who doesn’t require a hospital stay takes pressure off all staff who provide care for hospitalized patients.