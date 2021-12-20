START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Genesis Sports medicine doctor shares lessons from her own sports career

Krei was a standout athlete at Iowa City High School, earning all-state honors three seasons. She was the 2008 Iowa Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

She led the Little Hawks to a state championship, which continues to be the school’s only state championship in girls basketball. She was also a standout track athlete and played soccer as a freshman and sophomore in high school.

Krei is currently providing physician coverage for the athletic teams at Bettendorf High School. The Bulldog boys team play at the Genesis Shootout on Saturday at Augustana College.

During her fellowship training at Michigan State University, Krei was a provider for the Spartans sports medicine team while also assisting with provider coverage of local high schools.

“Since being in medicine I have always had an interest in primary care but my background and interest in sports led me down the path of sports medicine,’’ she explained.

The cold days of winter can sidetrack the best plans to stay fit and active. Krei said there are ways to overcome the weather.