START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Genesis Sports medicine doctor shares lessons from her own sports career

Considering how much of her life has been spent around playing fields, tracks and various athletic courts, Kelly Krei, D.O., CAQSM is a natural to keep athletes and families healthy.
Dr. Krei, who played basketball at the University of Iowa from 2008-2012, is fellowship trained in primary care and sports medicine. Her office practice is at the Genesis HealthPlex, Moline but she also provides physician coverage for local teams and athletes.
“I believe in keeping patients active and able to do the things they enjoy whether they are a competitive athlete or a casual walker,’’ Krei said. “My additional year of training in sports medicine has equipped me with the tools to benefit athletes, from concussion management to ultrasound-guided injections allowing people to get back safely to doing the activity they enjoy.’’
Krei is a graduate of Des Moines University, College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed residency in family medicine at the University of Iowa and completed a fellowship in sports medicine at Michigan State University.
Personal experiences as athlete
Krei brings her personal experiences as an athlete to Genesis and to her patients.
Krei started all 62 games of her junior and senior basketball seasons at the University of Iowa. She earned Academic All-Big Ten honors three consecutive seasons with the Hawkeyes.
Krei was a standout athlete at Iowa City High School, earning all-state honors three seasons. She was the 2008 Iowa Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
She led the Little Hawks to a state championship, which continues to be the school’s only state championship in girls basketball. She was also a standout track athlete and played soccer as a freshman and sophomore in high school.
Krei is currently providing physician coverage for the athletic teams at Bettendorf High School. The Bulldog boys team play at the Genesis Shootout on Saturday at Augustana College.
Tips to stay active this winter
During her fellowship training at Michigan State University, Krei was a provider for the Spartans sports medicine team while also assisting with provider coverage of local high schools.
“Since being in medicine I have always had an interest in primary care but my background and interest in sports led me down the path of sports medicine,’’ she explained.
The cold days of winter can sidetrack the best plans to stay fit and active. Krei said there are ways to overcome the weather.
“Getting up and moving is a good place to start. At this time of year, it is easier to be inactive than active and it is easy to consume too many calories,’’ Krei said. “So dance to the music like no one is watching, dust off the treadmill and use it, bundle up and take the dog for a long walk and when it is too cold to walk outdoors, walk in the mall or at the gym.’’
Krei also recommends a healthy routine of sleep and nutritionally balanced meals.
Krei is trained in the treatment of common sports medicine conditions, including concussion, RED-S (relative energy deficiency in sport), stress fractures/reactions, medial tibial stress syndrome and fracture.
For an appointment with Dr. Krei, call 309-281-6000.
Craig Cooper is senior communications specialist for Genesis Health System.