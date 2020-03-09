START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Get back to the pavement

It’s as if old man winter is retreating and spring is forging ahead. We certainly had a mild winter, but enough cold weather to drive most of us nuts. Bring on the sunshine!
Now that the sidewalks and bike paths will be lined with folks returning to the great outdoors, please keep an eye out for one another. With limited foot traffic the last few months, many drivers might not pay as much attention to their surroundings for the next few weeks. Because of it, make sure you are paying extra attention during your activities to stay safe.
Since some of you might be moving back from the treadmill to the pavement, here are a few tips to keep it enjoyable.
1. Your treadmill pace and actual pace outside will not match. While some machines are close, most are not. Instead of focusing on your watch to hit certain paces, just run at the same effort you would if you were on the treadmill. Trying to force a pace that you can’t sustain on the roads (now) could create bigger issues in the coming weeks.
2. You will be sore. You will be working different muscles once you hit the pavement consistently. It’s going to take a week or two before those pains subside and you are back into a solid routine. Make sure you are drinking the proper post run beverages, eating well and getting a good night’s rest. If you are struggling or sore, cut back on your mileage until things feel better.
3. Smile. With the sun regaining warmth and the return of daytime highs in the 50’s and 60’s, just enjoy it. It’s been a few months since we’ve had long stretches of this weather and it’s always nice to welcome it back. Regardless of how good or bad your run is on that given day, you are outside enjoying some fresh air and keeping active.
One extra note to end this week’s column revolves around the coronavirus. While we won’t know how things will play out here, it should be something you keep in mind over the next few months. Some of those goal races you signed up for could be cancelled depending on how bad things get. While we all wish for no or minimal impact, it’s hard to say right now. The Tokyo Marathon went from it’s normal 30,000 participants to a mere 200 elite athletes the end of February due to potential exposure issues. Having a plan B in place might not be a bad idea.
Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach and an ACE Certified Personal Trainer with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For coaching questions, you can contact him via email at swingthegate@gmail.com.