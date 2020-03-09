START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Get back to the pavement

It’s as if old man winter is retreating and spring is forging ahead. We certainly had a mild winter, but enough cold weather to drive most of us nuts. Bring on the sunshine!

Now that the sidewalks and bike paths will be lined with folks returning to the great outdoors, please keep an eye out for one another. With limited foot traffic the last few months, many drivers might not pay as much attention to their surroundings for the next few weeks. Because of it, make sure you are paying extra attention during your activities to stay safe.

Since some of you might be moving back from the treadmill to the pavement, here are a few tips to keep it enjoyable.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. Your treadmill pace and actual pace outside will not match. While some machines are close, most are not. Instead of focusing on your watch to hit certain paces, just run at the same effort you would if you were on the treadmill. Trying to force a pace that you can’t sustain on the roads (now) could create bigger issues in the coming weeks.