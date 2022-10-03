 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Get pumped for pumpkins

engin-akyurt-oKUsSNV_P24-unsplash.jpg
Engin Akyurt, Unsplash

We may not have oceans and mountains, but we do have millions of pumpkins and several pumpkin patches to visit in the area. With fall in the air, I have been looking forward to pumpkin picking, carving and all of the delicious recipes like the one outlined below.

Eat local

Illinois is the top producer of pumpkins, harvesting about 2-4 times as many pumpkin acres as any of the other top states. Nearly 80% of these acres are devoted to pie filling and other processing uses, so there is a very good chance the pumpkin in your next dessert likely came from Illinois farms.

Nutritious and delicious

There’s a lot to love about this brightly colored fall favorite. That bright orange color is an indication that it is loaded with an important antioxidant, beta-carotene, which is converted into Vitamin A in the body. Pumpkins are highest in this carotenoid followed by sweet potatoes and carrots. Beta-carotene offers protection against disease as well as some degenerative aspects of aging.

Fun fact: Cooking improves the bioavailability of beta-carotene, which means cooking helps your body get more of the good stuff.

Pumpkins are also low in calories (49 cal/cup), a good source of fiber (3g/cup) and high in Vitamin E, iron and potassium.

Don’t forget about their nutrient-dense seeds, which are little concentrated sources of energy. They also contain high amounts of the antioxidant Vitamin E and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

In the kitchen with pumpkins

For cooking purposes, select pie pumpkins with 1-2 inches of stem (this will keep them fresh longer). If you decide to make your own puree for recipes, figure one pound of raw, untrimmed pumpkin for each cup finished puree.

Get creative with your flavor combinations and try to incorporate pumpkin into your savory recipes as well as sweet this fall. They will add creaminess to dishes such as pasta, soups, chili and stews.

Try these flavors in your sweet and savory recipes:

Sweet:

  • Cinnamon
  • Nutmeg
  • Ginger
  • Cloves

Savory:

  • Cayenne
  • Turmeric
  • Rosemary, thyme or basil
  • Cumin
Kristin Bogdonas

Kristin Bogdonas is the Nutrition & Wellness Educator for University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties. For more information, resources, and events, visit extension.illinois.edu/hmrs.

Sweet Pumpkin Sandwiches

Serves 5

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. lean ground beef or turkey
  • 1/2 medium onion, chopped
  • 1/2 cup hot water
  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 3/4 cup tomato juice or sauce
  • 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin puree

Directions:

  1. Wash hands with soap and water.
  2. In a large skillet, brown ground beef with onion. Cook until internal temperature of meat reaches 160 degrees F. Drain excess fat.
  3. Remove meat and onions from skillet.
  4. Place water, ketchup, tomato juice, nutmeg, cloves, chili powder and pepper in large skillet. Bring to a rolling boil.
  5. Add cooked meat, onions, and pumpkin to large skillet.
  6. Simmer for 15 minutes. Add more tomato juice/sauce if too thick.
  7. Serve on hamburger buns.

For more pumpkin inspired recipes, growing tips and farm locations, visit University of Illinois Extension’s website, Pumpkins and More at extension.illinois.edu/pumpkins.

