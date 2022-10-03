START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Get pumped for pumpkins

We may not have oceans and mountains, but we do have millions of pumpkins and several pumpkin patches to visit in the area. With fall in the air, I have been looking forward to pumpkin picking, carving and all of the delicious recipes like the one outlined below.

Eat local

Illinois is the top producer of pumpkins, harvesting about 2-4 times as many pumpkin acres as any of the other top states. Nearly 80% of these acres are devoted to pie filling and other processing uses, so there is a very good chance the pumpkin in your next dessert likely came from Illinois farms.

Nutritious and delicious

There’s a lot to love about this brightly colored fall favorite. That bright orange color is an indication that it is loaded with an important antioxidant, beta-carotene, which is converted into Vitamin A in the body. Pumpkins are highest in this carotenoid followed by sweet potatoes and carrots. Beta-carotene offers protection against disease as well as some degenerative aspects of aging.

Fun fact: Cooking improves the bioavailability of beta-carotene, which means cooking helps your body get more of the good stuff.

Pumpkins are also low in calories (49 cal/cup), a good source of fiber (3g/cup) and high in Vitamin E, iron and potassium.

Don’t forget about their nutrient-dense seeds, which are little concentrated sources of energy. They also contain high amounts of the antioxidant Vitamin E and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

In the kitchen with pumpkins

For cooking purposes, select pie pumpkins with 1-2 inches of stem (this will keep them fresh longer). If you decide to make your own puree for recipes, figure one pound of raw, untrimmed pumpkin for each cup finished puree.

Get creative with your flavor combinations and try to incorporate pumpkin into your savory recipes as well as sweet this fall. They will add creaminess to dishes such as pasta, soups, chili and stews.

Try these flavors in your sweet and savory recipes:

Sweet:

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Ginger

Cloves

Savory:

Cayenne

Turmeric

Rosemary, thyme or basil

Cumin