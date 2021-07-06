START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Getting back to screening to keep your heart safe

For more than a year, the pandemic has shaped every aspect of our lives in some form or fashion, from the way we socialize, run simple errands, and not the least of which how we manage our health. For many of us, the fears of COVID-19 resulted in cancelling or putting off wellness and check-up visits to the doctor which leaves your health on the backburner. At UnityPoint Health-Trinity, we are keeping your health front and center by making sure you get safe, quality care, your way.

Unfortunately, heart disease is still on top of the charts as the No. 1 killer in America. The toll of the pandemic added urgency to how our community must pay attention to heart health. We are witnessing many people coming in for check-ups that are sicker than they were pre-pandemic. Heart health is very important for prevention of significant cardiac events like a heart attack or stroke. Your heart never rests. It pumps daily 2,500 gallons of blood throughout your body. At UnityPoint Health-Trinity, it is important to us that you feel safe coming back to receive quality care by our dedicated cardiac team.

Safe screenings