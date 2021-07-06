START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Getting back to screening to keep your heart safe

For more than a year, the pandemic has shaped every aspect of our lives in some form or fashion, from the way we socialize, run simple errands, and not the least of which how we manage our health. For many of us, the fears of COVID-19 resulted in cancelling or putting off wellness and check-up visits to the doctor which leaves your health on the backburner. At UnityPoint Health-Trinity, we are keeping your health front and center by making sure you get safe, quality care, your way.
Unfortunately, heart disease is still on top of the charts as the No. 1 killer in America. The toll of the pandemic added urgency to how our community must pay attention to heart health. We are witnessing many people coming in for check-ups that are sicker than they were pre-pandemic. Heart health is very important for prevention of significant cardiac events like a heart attack or stroke. Your heart never rests. It pumps daily 2,500 gallons of blood throughout your body. At UnityPoint Health-Trinity, it is important to us that you feel safe coming back to receive quality care by our dedicated cardiac team.
Safe screenings
When you come to our Heart Center for diagnostic testing or procedures in our cath lab we are working around the clock to provide a safe and clean environment. For testing, all areas are wiped clean between each patient, social distancing is still in effect in our waiting rooms, and masking is still required in all of our facilities. When you come in for a procedure, we test every patient not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to ensure no spread and a safe procedure. Furthermore, our Trinity Rock Island Heart Center has its own entrance separate from the inpatient and Emergency Department so you can keep your distance and keep your heart as healthy as possible.
Cardiac rehab your way
Exercise is one of the most important aspects of your heart health. Keeping your blood pumping, keeps your heart pumping longer and stronger. Exercise is too important to skip, so we are making sure that it can take place the right way. In our renowned Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab Program, our expert team of cardiac nurses and exercise specialists are screening each patient before their sessions and making sure that everyone can stay socially distanced in the state-of-the-art gym. Every patient gets their very own chair and we clean diagnostic equipment after every appointment with EPA approved wipes. In the past year, not a single case of COVID-19 has been attributed to someone coming to exercise at cardiac rehab. You’ll get the benefit of exercising and all of the education needed to keep your heart and lungs strong.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Cardiology Team is ready to see you again, and we will make sure it’s done safely, your way. For more information on Trinity Heart and Vascular Care, visit unitypoint.org/quadcities/heart.
Kathy Pulley is the director of UnityPoint Health–Trinity of Cardiovascular Services.