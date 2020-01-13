START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Getting health care just got easier

Many of us have been there… You get the call that your child’s sick at school — or your husband comes down with a bug and can’t miss his afternoon meeting. Being sick and needing care fast can be frustrating. Now, UnityPoint Clinic is making it easier than ever to get well with Express.
UnityPoint Clinic – Express is a new model of urgent care in the Quad-Cities that provides people of all ages a more convenient and personalized care option for them and their loved ones. The new clinic near the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf focuses on a reimagined, time-saving process designed to enhance the walk-in care experience. It’s perfect for families on the go who need care they can count on when they need it most.
“We are thrilled to offer this new service in the Quad-Cities. Our UnityPoint Clinic – Express offers high quality care with the goal of getting patients in and out the door in about 30 minutes. These new clinics provide fast, quality care with X-ray, lab services and medications all under one roof,” said Matt Behrens, vice president of clinic operations, UnityPoint Clinic.
Located in Bettendorf’s rapidly developing corridor just off I-80, UnityPoint Clinic – Express fills the need for a patient-focused clinic that helps families get the care they need so they can get back to the busy lives they love. The UnityPoint Clinic – Express model of care is concierge-style with a goal of door-to-door service in around 30 minutes. UnityPoint Clinic – Express features specially trained clinical care attendants who greet people entering the clinic and remain with them throughout the visit. Clinical care attendants are trained to help with every step in the care process including registration, taking vitals, symptom assessment and laboratory or X-ray services. The attendants then work with a medical provider for diagnosis and treatment.
“People are busy — work, school, kids’ activities and everything else that fills our day make it challenging to find time for health care,” Behrens said. “We want to offer another option to meet our patients’ needs and help them get the care they need to feel better and get back to their lives.”
There are 30 commonly used prescription medications available on-site to help eliminate the need for an extra visit to a pharmacy. The experience includes personal and thoughtful amenities like snacks, complimentary ice packs, warm blankets, water and hot tea, and complimentary WiFi internet service. People may also reserve their spot online at unitypoint.org to shorten the amount of time spent at the clinic.
“We’re very excited to be launching this new health care model in the Quad-Cities. At UnityPoint Health, we know it’s all about the little things and if we can help make someone’s day a little brighter when they may be feeling their worst, that’s when we know we’re living our mission,” said Bob Erickson, President and CEO, UnityPoint Health – Quad-Cities/Muscatine.
UnityPoint Clinic – Express is an additional care option to UnityPoint Clinic’s current Express Care locations in Bettendorf, Moline, and Muscatine. These locations will continue to provide the same quality care and will operate on new hours beginning January 13, 2020. These locations will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit the new UnityPoint Clinic – Express at 5185 Competition Drive, Bettendorf. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the year.