START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Getting health care just got easier

Many of us have been there… You get the call that your child’s sick at school — or your husband comes down with a bug and can’t miss his afternoon meeting. Being sick and needing care fast can be frustrating. Now, UnityPoint Clinic is making it easier than ever to get well with Express.

UnityPoint Clinic – Express is a new model of urgent care in the Quad-Cities that provides people of all ages a more convenient and personalized care option for them and their loved ones. The new clinic near the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf focuses on a reimagined, time-saving process designed to enhance the walk-in care experience. It’s perfect for families on the go who need care they can count on when they need it most.

“We are thrilled to offer this new service in the Quad-Cities. Our UnityPoint Clinic – Express offers high quality care with the goal of getting patients in and out the door in about 30 minutes. These new clinics provide fast, quality care with X-ray, lab services and medications all under one roof,” said Matt Behrens, vice president of clinic operations, UnityPoint Clinic.