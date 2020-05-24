START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Give your meals a Mediterranean makeover

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Spring is underway and many of you have probably been doing some spring cleaning in your home, closets and yards but what about your kitchen? As we shed our fuzzy socks for sandals let us also consider shedding some of those warming winter foods for items that keep us satisfied, light and energized.

May has been deemed Mediterranean Diet Month but what exactly is it? Unlike some of the newer diet plans out there, the Mediterranean-style eating pattern is backed by decades of research and supported by the American Heart Association, the World Health Organization and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). No wonder it has been ranked the #1 diet for the last several years!

Note to self: this is not a structured diet but an eating pattern as diverse as the countries that border the Mediterranean Sea. In general, the foods emphasized in this eating pattern are nutrient-rich with diverse flavors. Meals are based on vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, fruit, and olive oil followed by smaller portions of cheese and yogurt (fermented dairy), meat, ﬁsh, and poultry. Red meat and sweets are reserved for special occasions. Also encouraged are shared meals and physical activity since this is a lifestyle rather than a short-lived diet.