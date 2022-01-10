START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Glimmers of hope In COVID-19 fight

Turning the calendar to a new year can be a time of reflection of where we have been and where we are going.
Trying to summarize what we went through at Genesis in 2021 can be overwhelming. It was a challenging year for everyone, but especially for anyone in health care.
Health care providers gave their expertise, their hearts, some their own health, to heal COVID-19 patients.
We all expect the best of ourselves and our teams, and we all have high expectations for the care we provide to our community. I think that our high expectations have been a real challenge in the environment of the pandemic and patient surges.
Despite these challenges, we continued to do our jobs and meet the community need for care, whether that was in clinics, our emergency rooms, our intensive care rooms, operating rooms or inpatient rooms. Under incredibly difficult circumstances, health care providers have done amazing work.
We can look at some things we did to keep our community well during 2021:
- COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the community and among our staff were safe and effective. Without a doubt, the coordination of efforts helped reduce hospitalizations and deaths.
- Clinics to offer antibody infusions to high-risk COVID-19 patients prevented many patients from being hospitalized. And, we continue providing care for higher risk patients as part of our Safe At Home program.
- Mass vaccination sites provided more convenient access to vaccine for patients.
- Coordination of public information provided by county health departments and health systems engaged the public almost daily with the latest information and prevention measures to stop the virus spread.
We can look back at these measures over the past year and say we not only took care of the patients who were sick, but we did the best we could to try to keep patients well.
We look forward with hope we will see a reduction in COVID cases in 2022. There should be increasing immunity throughout our community. The critical concern is that too many people remain unvaccinated, leading to surges of hospitalized patients, many who are seriously ill.
The best treatment to prevent serious illness and hospitalization is vaccination. On behalf of the health professionals providing care, we urge vaccination and boosters when it is time.
The impact from not following these steps is additional avoidable hospitalizations, avoidable deaths and more stress on caregivers.
In December, our emergency departments and intensive care units were at capacity, causing waits for bed placement for patients so ill they require hospital care. Bed placement may mean a trip hours away.
We have asked a great deal of our staff over a long period under crisis conditions. Our staff is overwhelmed at times and heartbroken from their experiences caring for patients, families and loved ones.
We continue to encourage vaccination, masks at indoor gatherings and avoiding large indoor events to ease the burden on caregivers, preserve our health care resources, and to help prevent needless hospitalizations and deaths in our community.