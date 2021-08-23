START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Have your kids develop healthy habits in the kitchen

When I was a child, I loved running errands with my mom. I especially loved going to the grocery store and picking out colorful produce and other staples we needed for the week. I would wander through the produce section eagerly anticipating a new fruit or vegetable sample. I'll never forget the day I tried star fruit for the first time; amazed that a plant could produce something so beautiful and sweet.

At home, I enjoyed helping with meal preparations and remember wanting to whisk eggs just like my dad. I probably made a mess, but after some practice, I was finally able to make fluffy scrambled eggs just like him.

Involving your children in the cooking and shopping experience will help them build valuable skills and understand the importance of their food choices as they get older. Talk about what you're eating and why you enjoy eating foods from the different food groups. The skills I learned at a young age formed the foundation for a path that has brought me so much happiness- being able to help others develop these same skills and build healthy habits for years to come.

Cooking with the kids in your life is a great bonding activity. Remember all kids develop at different rates so pick recipes that are kid-friendly and start with simple tasks. Once they master the basics, give them more advanced jobs to do.