START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Have your kids develop healthy habits in the kitchen

When I was a child, I loved running errands with my mom. I especially loved going to the grocery store and picking out colorful produce and other staples we needed for the week. I would wander through the produce section eagerly anticipating a new fruit or vegetable sample. I'll never forget the day I tried star fruit for the first time; amazed that a plant could produce something so beautiful and sweet.
At home, I enjoyed helping with meal preparations and remember wanting to whisk eggs just like my dad. I probably made a mess, but after some practice, I was finally able to make fluffy scrambled eggs just like him.
Involving your children in the cooking and shopping experience will help them build valuable skills and understand the importance of their food choices as they get older. Talk about what you're eating and why you enjoy eating foods from the different food groups. The skills I learned at a young age formed the foundation for a path that has brought me so much happiness- being able to help others develop these same skills and build healthy habits for years to come.
Cooking with the kids in your life is a great bonding activity. Remember all kids develop at different rates so pick recipes that are kid-friendly and start with simple tasks. Once they master the basics, give them more advanced jobs to do.
Here are some examples of how you can get your kids in the kitchen.
2-year-olds can:
• Wipe tabletops
• Wash fruits and vegetables
• Tear lettuce or greens
• Break cauliflower or broccoli into pieces
• Carry ingredients from one place to another
3-year-olds can:
• Knead and shape dough
• Mix or pour ingredients
• Shake liquids in a covered container to mix them
• Apply soft spreads
• Put things in the trash
4-year-olds can:
• Peel oranges or hard-boiled eggs
• Mash bananas or cooked beans with a fork
• Cut parsley and green onions with kid-safe scissors
• Set the table
5 to 6-year-olds can:
• Measure ingredients
• Use an egg beater
For older youth: Let them help you plan meals and shop for groceries. It’s rare that schools provide cooking and nutrition programs so the more you can do at home while they’re young, the better. They will gain essential skills and develop a healthy relationship with food. Help set them up for success as adults and foster that inner chef!
If you are looking for health and cooking lessons to do at home, check out our “I Made That!” cooking education kits. These go out every other month and include fun activities, recipes, nutrition information and ingredients to use in the recipes. The next kit will be available in September for Whole Grains Month. Kits are $5 and include the “I Made That!” booklet, activities, recipes, plus a bag of locally grown Pilot Knob popcorn and old-fashioned oats for use in the recipes. You can register your youth at go.illinois.edu/IMadeThatSeptember. Registration closes August 31.
Kristin Bogdonas is the Nutrition & Wellness Educator for University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties. For more information, resources, and events, visit extension.illinois.edu/hmrs.