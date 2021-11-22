START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Helpful tips to cope with grief this holiday season

The holiday season after my grandfather passed was pretty typical. The family carried on, celebrated, and enjoyed the holiday just as much as any other. It was as if he was still there. I remember his empty chair at the table, the lack of his warm smile and even warmer hug, but where I really noticed his absence was at, of all places, the kitchen sink. My grandpa – the decorated POW and WWII veteran – humbly, even joyfully assumed his position at the kitchen sink after every family or holiday meal. I can still see him standing there, doing the dishes, humming quietly to himself and serving his family (and wife) in the simplest way he knew how. That Christmas, I missed and even grieved his quiet act of service. It surprised me how grief unexpectedly washed over me at the absence of this small, precious act of service. To this day, when I have the opportunity to do the dishes after a holiday meal, I envision my grandpa from so many years ago. It’s as if I’m able to connect with him again.