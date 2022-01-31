START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Hold the line

With this being the final day of January, it’s safe to say we are in the throes of winter. We’ve had a mild winter thus far, but it’s enough for me to feel we’ve satisfied the quota for the year. Bring on the warm weather!

I’m pleased to announce that 4sta Hike is coming back for a fifth year. You can tentatively mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 17. As we do each year, you’ll be chasing vert and racing the clock for four hours at the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve. If you are looking at making questionable race decisions this year, you need to add it to your list.

January brings out an opportunity for a fresh start each year. Between New Year’s resolutions and Dry January, it seems there are a lot of folks joining the trend this year. As with a lot of New Year-based startups, many people will fade in the weeks and months as things start to get tough (think right now). Regardless of a new start or maybe trying to take your fitness or running game to the next level, I’ve added a few goals to hopefully keep you on the right track.