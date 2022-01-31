START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Hold the line

With this being the final day of January, it’s safe to say we are in the throes of winter. We’ve had a mild winter thus far, but it’s enough for me to feel we’ve satisfied the quota for the year. Bring on the warm weather!
I’m pleased to announce that 4sta Hike is coming back for a fifth year. You can tentatively mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 17. As we do each year, you’ll be chasing vert and racing the clock for four hours at the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve. If you are looking at making questionable race decisions this year, you need to add it to your list.
January brings out an opportunity for a fresh start each year. Between New Year’s resolutions and Dry January, it seems there are a lot of folks joining the trend this year. As with a lot of New Year-based startups, many people will fade in the weeks and months as things start to get tough (think right now). Regardless of a new start or maybe trying to take your fitness or running game to the next level, I’ve added a few goals to hopefully keep you on the right track.
1. Fun — this, just every day. If you aren’t having fun, switch things up. You won’t commit or keep up any routine if you aren’t enjoying it. Toughness from an exertion level is to be expected, but if it’s creeping into your mind, time for a change.
2. New Shoes — a fresh pair of shoes to literally step into. Happy feet mean a lot of other happiness. Tired and worn-out shoes want to quit and go home. Getting fitted at locations like Running Wild and Fleet Feet can get you dialed in that much more.
3. Take a shot — no I’m not talking about your celebration of Dry January being over on Feb. 1. You should do something that’s big and maybe at the edge of what you are physically capable of. From my years coaching and spending tons of time on the trail, one of the biggest hurdles I see is that people are afraid to fail. I’ll admit, there is nothing that I despise more than not reaching a goal. As with all of you, I’m human and perfection isn’t a realistic approach to live life. I can tell you that each time I’ve taken a shot and come up short, I’ve learned more about myself than times where things went swimmingly.
Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K's to 100+ mile trail races. For running-related questions and coaching options, you can contact him at swingthegate@gmail.com.