If you haven’t experienced back pain in your lifetime, consider yourself fortunate, as odds are sometime down the road that unpleasant sensation will present itself. Although back pain may be frightening and can greatly impact your life, it’s rarely serious. However, when pain or tingling starts radiating into the leg, this can be slightly more concerning, as this is most likely sciatica.

One of the most common causes of sciatica is disc herniation. A disc herniation is when disc material extends beyond its normal boundary and causes local irritation of a nerve. This often results in symptoms including pain, weakness or numbness in the leg. Your health care provider may suspect a disc herniation based on your history and examination but can confirm this diagnosis with an MRI.

An MRI is not recommended immediately as the natural course of a disc herniation is to improve and resolve over time, whether you choose to seek care. Most cases of herniation will resolve over the course of weeks to months, but certain factors such as age, obesity, diabetes or a sedentary job can prolong recovery. Many times, herniation will heal but the pain symptoms remain. For this reason, it’s important to stay as active as possible even with pain, as waiting for symptoms to subside before returning to activity may prolong suffering.

There are several options available to someone with disc herniation and sciatica. Most treatments are geared toward addressing pain symptoms as your body naturally heals the herniation over time. Spinal manipulative therapy (chiropractic adjustments), performed by a licensed doctor of chiropractic, is an evidence-based option for pain relief in people with sciatica. While receiving adjustments, it’s important to go about your regular activity as close as possible or even start new activity such as walking. A chiropractor can provide exercise recommendations or muscle work that can help manage unfavorable symptoms during a sciatica episode.

When it comes to disc herniations, there is no single intervention or therapy that is effective for everyone. In most cases, your body will naturally heal this herniation in weeks to months and your focus during this time should be on staying as active as possible and to seek out ways to cope with symptoms such as chiropractic care.