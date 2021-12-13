START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: How to combat seasonal depression and holiday stress

Many people consider the holiday season the most wonderful time of the year. But for some, the holidays bring added pressures that can lead to stress, anxiety and even depression.
Feeling holiday stress is normal – especially when you try to squeeze shopping, traveling, hosting and attending festivities into an already busy schedule. Combine this with winter weather upon us and it can take a toll on your mood.
Feeling down or discouraged happens to the best of us. But, having a case of the winter blues you can’t shake might need more attention. Seasonal depression, formally known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), can affect your mood and here’s what you can do about addressing it.
Symptoms
The signs of seasonal depression closely follow those of major depression, but they generally have a pattern of taking place during fall and winter. Symptoms of seasonal depression may include:
- Low mood or loss of interest in things usually enjoyed
- Lack of motivation
- Feeling hopeless or worthless
- Significant changes in sleeping patterns
- Significant changes in eating patterns or weight changes
- Difficulty concentrating
- Repeated thoughts of excessive worry, guilt or harming yourself or others
Treatment
To fight the symptoms of seasonal depression, practice good self-care:
- Exercise regularly
- Spend time outside when possible as daylight can help you feel better
- Stay connected with family and friends, and use that support network
- Talk about feelings, and try not to bottle them up
- Consider meditation, yoga, or tai chi to manage stress
Sometimes, lifestyle changes or other remedies may not be enough. Some people may need psychotherapy, medications, or light therapy to help. A mental health professional can help with assessing your treatment needs.
As soon as you feel seasonal depression symptoms are disrupting your typical routines or day to day functioning, it’s time to contact your primary care provider. It’s never too soon to talk about how you are feeling, and the sooner the intervention, the better the outcome.
When stress is at its peak, take a step back and remind yourself that it is possible to manage your holiday stress and jump-start a healthy New Year ahead.
You can schedule an appointment and receive confidential support from trained mental health professionals at the Robert Young Center by calling 309-779-3000. You can access support, 24/7, by calling the Robert Young Center crisis intervention line at 309-779-2999.
Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts should go to the emergency room or call 911 for immediate assessment and safety.
Avoid too much self-diagnosing or too much internet searching, due to some unreliable resources posting information.
Overall, seek professional support if you feel you might be experiencing any form of depression, anxiety or any other form of mental illness. If in doubt, ask.
Joe Lilly is the director of outpatient services at Robert Young Center.