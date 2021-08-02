START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: How to match your sleep style with right pillow

There’s nothing more frustrating than tossing and turning all night long watching the clock because you’re either having trouble getting to sleep, or just not staying asleep. While there are several reasons for poor sleep, your pillow may be part of the problem.

Learning about different pillows for different sleeping positions may not only help you get better sleep, but also keep your spine in proper alignment.

1. Back Sleepers: If you’re a back sleeper, look for a medium-firm pillow that keeps your neck in a neutral position. A pillow that’s too thick will push your head forward causing too much flexion, and a pillow too thin will cause your head to be too far back causing too much extension. Some find that positioning the pillow so that it’s tucked closer to the bottom of your neck and shoulders is more comfortable. This allows the head to be farther up the pillow and relaxes some of the neck muscles. When sleeping on your back, also put a pillow behind the knees to decrease strain on your lower back.