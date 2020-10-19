START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: How to spot signs of concussion, whiplash in kids

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What can chiropractic do?

As mentioned above, a concussion may occur when there is a traumatic blow to the head, neck or body. This traumatic blow can cause a whiplash-type of injury to the neck. Whiplash is a common term for a sprain/strain injury or tearing to the muscles, tendons and ligaments (referred to as ‘soft tissue’) of the neck. This type of injury is also likely to cause a loss of normal function in the spine. If not properly evaluated and treated, these injuries can have lifelong effects.

There are a variety of chiropractic approaches. Some chiropractic techniques focus on treatment of the cervical spine and use a specific analytical approach to the evaluation and care of the neck. The chiropractor will use examinations to evaluate not only the soft tissue of the neck, but also the alignment of the spine and function of the nervous system. Occasionally, X-rays are needed to rule out more serious injury and assess potential structural changes that may influence care. This evaluation allows the chiropractor to guide the spinal adjustment, as well as reduce the force used to a minimum.