START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: How to stay safe running in winter

Running Highlight of the Month: Phil Young of Davenport won the Tunnel Hill 100 in Southern Illinois a few weeks ago. The race takes place on the Tunnel Hill State Trail, a rails to trails path of crushed limestone known to produce World Record and Worlds Best times in the 50 and 100 mile distances. Phil ran a 12:44:08 to not only finish his first 100 mile race, but take home the win in a very competitive field. He averaged 7:38 a mile over the course of his day. Congrats, Phil!
With the recent time change and the likelihood of snow increasing, it’s a great time to talk about safety. This time of year creates extra challenges to even get out the door in most cases. Besides the cold temps trying to psych you out, here are a few other tips to get you out and hopefully keep you safe.
1. Layers: this is going to be the most important piece to enjoying your cold weather runs. A good rule of thumb is to dress like its 20 degrees warmer than what it is. Once you get moving, you are going to warm up some. It’s a bit of trial and error to figure out your layering system but once you do, you should be set. Don’t forget to plan for wind chills as well.
2. Lights: if you are going to be out when it’s dark, take a headlamp or flashlight with you. I bring it up each year because it’s such an important aspect to keeping you safe. There’s no reason to not have a light when it comes to your safety. You have to see where you are going (not to mention ice) and also having a light will help keep you visible to others.
3. Run facing traffic: if you are used to cruising sidewalks, some of those might disappear once snow hits and plows are out. If you have to get out in traffic due to a covered sidewalk, run facing traffic. While not ideal, sometimes it can’t be avoided. It’s better to be able to see if the drivers are paying attention to the roadway (and you) or not.
4. Traction: if you are going to battle ice, traction is vital. There are a myriad of different types that slip over your running shoes so my advice is do a little research and see what you think would work best for you. If you are in a tight spot, you can also use sheet metal screws in the bottoms of your shoes.
Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For running related questions and coaching options, you can contact him at swingthegate@gmail.com.