START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: How to stay safe running in winter

Running Highlight of the Month: Phil Young of Davenport won the Tunnel Hill 100 in Southern Illinois a few weeks ago. The race takes place on the Tunnel Hill State Trail, a rails to trails path of crushed limestone known to produce World Record and Worlds Best times in the 50 and 100 mile distances. Phil ran a 12:44:08 to not only finish his first 100 mile race, but take home the win in a very competitive field. He averaged 7:38 a mile over the course of his day. Congrats, Phil!

With the recent time change and the likelihood of snow increasing, it’s a great time to talk about safety. This time of year creates extra challenges to even get out the door in most cases. Besides the cold temps trying to psych you out, here are a few other tips to get you out and hopefully keep you safe.

1. Layers: this is going to be the most important piece to enjoying your cold weather runs. A good rule of thumb is to dress like its 20 degrees warmer than what it is. Once you get moving, you are going to warm up some. It’s a bit of trial and error to figure out your layering system but once you do, you should be set. Don’t forget to plan for wind chills as well.