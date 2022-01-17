START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Intensive cardiac rehab boosts patient results

When a sudden heart attack strikes, there’s a lot for patients to manage after a procedure. Taking the first necessary steps toward a healthier heart lifestyle can seem daunting. But the experts at UnityPoint Health– Trinity Heart Center stand ready to walk alongside you.
According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S. In our latest community health needs assessment, we found locally 8.2% (2% higher than the national average) suffered with heart disease, including coronary heart disease, heart attack, congestive heart failure and congenital heart disease.
To combat cardiovascular issues, people must couple a heart-healthy lifestyle with the medical procedures and medications prescribed by physicians.
As the region’s heart care leader, Trinity offers an exclusive, innovative approach toward the prevention and treatment of heart disease with the Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab (ICR) program. Through 72 sessions participants learn the skills they need to improve their heart health.
The comprehensive program and robust treatment plan are a critical part of patient care following a cardiac event. Referral-based patients who enter the program will address necessary lifestyle changes that contribute positively in the management of chronic conditions including heart disease.
Participants learn low-impact physical exercises, mental exercises for positivity and healing, and how to eat heart healthy through plant-based nutrition classes.
The Trinity Heart Center was one of the first 20 sites in the nation to offer the Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation program and is the sole provider in the Quad Cities.
Every day, we witness to amazing transformations as Quad Citizens start — or continue their journey to a healthier lifestyle so they have many more years to spend doing the things they enjoy with the people they love.
Patients and cardiologists alike credit much of the success to the program being achievable and easily fitting into busy schedules.
A team supports participants every step of the way with the resources and education to carry out a healthy lifestyle. Supervised exercise sessions include heart monitoring, exercise and blood pressure checks.
The program boasts a complete mind and body approach to treat the whole person with amazing results.
From start to finish, the patients are coached on important skills from the three pillars the program is based on: healthy eating, healthy mindset and effective exercise.
Through the Pritikin program, people can safely lose weight, get off medications, improve their cholesterol levels and lower blood pressure.
Patients rave about how supported they feel during the rehabilitation process. They feel listened to and find answers to their questions too.
At its core, the community building program teaches patients how to sustain a heart-healthy eating plan, regular exercise, and the kind of mindset that fosters healthy behaviors for long-lasting results.
For more information on Pritikin Certified Intensive Cardiac Rehab at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, visit unitypoint.org or call (309) 779-5340.
Kathy Pulley is director of cardiology services and Dan Saskowski is manager, cardiac rehabilitation at UnityPoint-Trinity Health.