START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: It's time to tune up your training

Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but it feels like we’ve had a roller coaster of temps so far this spring? From looking at my running gear that’s been worn recently, I think it’s safe to say we’ve covered all seasons in the last few weeks. I’m ready for some nice temps and rays of sunshine on a consistent basis.

Over the last few weeks, more and more people have been getting out and getting active. It’s brought a few things out that I thought were worth mentioning.

1. If you hit the trails, make sure you pack out what you pack in. There seems to be quite a bit of trash that people are just tossing on the ground. One of the grosser issues, that a local park posted signs about, is that people are pitching dog waste bags on the side of the trail. Please make sure to leave no trace when out enjoying our trail networks.

2. Bike lanes across the QC’s are going to have more people using them. For those who share the roadway with vehicles, motorists should try to move over and give extra space if you happen to see people using them. The last thing anyone wants is for anyone’s day to turn really bad.

Now that the Boston Marathon has passed, there are a lot of us who are gearing up for the summer racing season. As with each new season, comes a different level of fitness. It’s great to have a plan in place over the next few months, but make sure your time now is aligned with your current fitness. A lot will be dependent on the timing of your big event but a few things to note.

1. If you’ve got a few months until your event, try and mix things up. Switching up terrain and workouts is a great way to start getting your body ready for what’s to come. It’s also a great time to start adding more volume or time on feet to keep pushing your fitness ahead.

2. If you are within a few weeks of your event, time to get more specific. The type of event and terrain should dictate where you are spending a good portion of your time. Specific workouts and terrain should be a priority for a large chunk of your weekly training now. Put in that work until it’s time to taper, but don’t run yourself into the ground before you get there.

Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K's to 100+ mile trail races. For running-related questions and coaching options, you can contact him at swingthegate@gmail.com.

