START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Jim Victor’s influence continues to support community health initiatives

Jim Victor had the personality and the expertise to help clients gain financial security. He was highly successful at his work as a financial advisor. He could have gone to virtually any city and possibly been even more personally successful.
The fact that he chose the Quad-Cities as his home has benefited health in the region beyond his active and generous life.
The tireless community leader and philanthropist died in Wisconsin in 2018 during a practice session for an open-wheel sports car race. Racing was another of his passions.
He has passed but his legacy of philanthropy continues. The Jim Victor Vision Fund was created by the Genesis Foundation Board of Directors to honor his commitment to health in the region.
“Jim was a force for change,’’ said Missy Gowey, executive director of the Genesis Foundation. “He never stopped doing more. He never stopped accepting new challenges.
“After three decades of serving on various boards throughout the community, including Genesis boards, he took on a new challenge in 2013 to help create and lead Genesis Philanthropy.”
Here are examples of where Jim Victor’s influence continues to benefit the health of the region:
• Genesis Family Connects offers in-home wellness visits to babies and mothers to significantly reduce visits to emergency departments.
• Flu-Free QC provides thousands of free seasonal influenza vaccinations each year to regional elementary school students.
• The Jim Victor Vision Fund voucher program helps eliminate financial barriers to what can be life-saving breast imaging. Hundreds of individuals have taken advantage of the program.
• His legacy helps train nurses through a scholarship program at a time when hospitals and health systems across the country face a critical need for additional nurses.
“Jim felt truly at home there,’’ said his brother, Mick Victor. “He could have gone any number of other places if he strived for greater accomplishments for himself but it was never a question as to remaining at home in the Quad-Cities.
“It was a community that provided him with success but also with the warmth and friends he treasured. He was encouraged to give even more back to the community.’’
Mick Victor said it was natural for his brother to care about the health and welfare of others, even if he had never met them.
“What has been so remarkable is learning more about the tremendously good and giving person Jim was in so many ways.
“We have heard many stories from people, friends, even those who only met him perhaps once.’’
Jim Victor’s bequest to the Genesis Foundation encourages others to follow his path of generosity.
Each new individual gift or increased individual gift to Flu-Free QC, Family Connects, Center for Breast Health, Nursing Scholarships or Area of Greatest Need is matched dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000 each year by the Jim Victor Vision Fund.
Matching funds from the Jim Victor Vision Fund will be available for donations to the first Gather for the Cure event on Oct. 2 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The event celebrating breast cancer survivors will support the breast imaging vouchers program at Genesis.
Mick Victor believes his brother would approve of engaging others in community health projects.
“The resources Jim has given really serve as a model of him and how he believed individuals should invest not only in their own lives but the lives of others,” Mick Victor added. “The true value of giving is being able to live better and more complete lives with our children and our families.”
For more information about the Jim Victor Vision Fund, call 563-421-6865 or go to www.genesishealth.com/victorvision.
Craig Cooper is senior communications specialist for Genesis Health System.