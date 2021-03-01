START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Keep active through winter months

Although last week’s warmer weather was more than welcome, we likely have a few more cold weeks ahead of us before spring truly arrives. Staying active during the winter season can be challenging but is crucial to maintaining your health.
For many of us, winter is a time to curl up on the couch to binge our favorite TV shows. However, sitting for prolonged periods of time can be detrimental to your muscles. Just five days of disuse can cause you to lose up to 10 percent of your muscle strength. Fortunately, there are some simple steps you can take to combat this.
Get up and move during every commercial break, or if you’re watching something without commercials, set a timer to remind yourself to stay active. Start to become more aware of how much time you spend sitting. Simply standing instead of sitting can improve your bone health, flexibility, and overall health.
Whether your goal is to perform at your peak athletic ability, to minimize pain, or to improve your general health and well-being, you don’t need a lot of expensive equipment. Often, bodyweight-only exercises are sufficient for robust strengthening. You can also use items that you already have, such as cans/bottles in your pantry as weights and walking up and down the stairs in your home.
If you would like to invest in exercise equipment, a few items can go a long way. Keep a set of resistance bands in a room where you spend most of your time so they are more likely to be used. Resistance bands allow you to target and strengthen specific muscles and can help you get a total body workout.
If your goal is strengthening and muscle building, remember that multiple repetitions of low weights at a slow, controlled pace can be more physically taxing than a few reps at a higher weight. Another useful tool is an exercise ball; these allow you to engage in adequate stretching as well as core strengthening. If you need to sit for a short period of time, sitting on an exercise ball instead of your chair may help keep your core engaged as you balance on it.
Another way to stay active in the winter is walking at an indoor location such as a gym or mall. If you do venture outside for a walk or other exercise, take care to avoid any icy patches. March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, and falls are the most common cause of traumatic brain injuries. Incorporating balance exercises into your routine can help prevent falls and injuries.
A final important part of staying active in the winter is accountability. Set goals for winter fitness. Establish an end goal with short term goals that collectively serve as milestones guiding you toward your end goal. Share these goals with friends, family and encourage others to participate. Get your whole household up and moving every day and hold one another accountable! This can go a long way in keeping you motivated during these final few weeks of winter.
To optimize your physical performance or to address concerns about your strength, flexibility, or any pain you experience during exercise, reach out to UnityPoint’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation or Sports Medicine team. Physiatrists and sports medicine physicians are specially trained to optimize your functioning, and we offer the latest in evidence-based nonsurgical treatment of your joint and muscle pain, including individualized, targeted therapy programs, prescription medications, and injections guided by a state-of-the-art ultrasound machine.
For more information or to schedule an appointment call UnityPoint Clinic Multi-Specialty – Rock Island at (309) 779-3670 or UnityPoint Clinic Sports Medicine – SouthPark Pointe at (309) 581-7600. You can also visit unitypoint.org.