START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Keep active through winter months

Although last week’s warmer weather was more than welcome, we likely have a few more cold weeks ahead of us before spring truly arrives. Staying active during the winter season can be challenging but is crucial to maintaining your health.

For many of us, winter is a time to curl up on the couch to binge our favorite TV shows. However, sitting for prolonged periods of time can be detrimental to your muscles. Just five days of disuse can cause you to lose up to 10 percent of your muscle strength. Fortunately, there are some simple steps you can take to combat this.

Get up and move during every commercial break, or if you’re watching something without commercials, set a timer to remind yourself to stay active. Start to become more aware of how much time you spend sitting. Simply standing instead of sitting can improve your bone health, flexibility, and overall health.

Whether your goal is to perform at your peak athletic ability, to minimize pain, or to improve your general health and well-being, you don’t need a lot of expensive equipment. Often, bodyweight-only exercises are sufficient for robust strengthening. You can also use items that you already have, such as cans/bottles in your pantry as weights and walking up and down the stairs in your home.