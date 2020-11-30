START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Keeping your child's spine healthy

Did you know that your child’s spine is a vital component to his or her health? The nervous system is so important that the first cells to differentiate at about seven hours after conception become the brain and spinal cord. Your child’s spine is literally his or her lifeline, because running through it is the spinal cord with its billions of nerve fibers sending messages and energy from the brain to all areas of the body.
A chiropractic adjustment reduces misalignment of the spine that may potentially cause interference in the nervous system. Adjustments are safe, gentle and effective. When applied to a baby or small child, adjustments are made with no more pressure than you would use to test the ripeness of a tomato. Many times a sleeping baby can be adjusted without even being awakened.
When should you take your child to a chiropractor?
- At regular milestone intervals during the first year of life, such as learning to hold the head up, sit up, crawl, stand and walk. Your child’s spine grows almost an additional 50% of its original birth length during the first year of life.
- When your child takes a fall. Youngsters take numerous tumbles while jumping or running around, when learning to ride a bike, and during their day-to-day activities at home and on the playground. And just as cavities develop in your child’s teeth without symptoms, subluxations can be present without causing pain. It’s important to visit your chiropractor for a check-up at least as often as you visit your dentist.
- When your child participates in athletic activities. A tackle on the football field can twist a young spine. A softball pitcher could throw a vertebra or shoulder out of alignment. A soccer player could injure the neck while “heading” the ball. Regular spinal check-ups can detect underlying injuries such as subluxations, and early correction can reduce pain and improve performance.
- When you want to give your child a head start on good health. Doctors of chiropractic believe that it’s important to prevent disease rather than to wait until a disease or illness occurs. With regular adjustments and counseling on proper nutrition, sufficient rest, exercise, good posture, and a positive mental attitude, the doctor of chiropractic can help you raise a child whose body is structurally and functionally sound. Your child will also learn good health habits that will be of benefit for a lifetime!
Cherie Marriott, D.C., is a 1986 graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic. She’s been a faculty clinician in the Palmer Chiropractic Clinic since 1990 and earned her Diplomate in Chiropractic Pediatrics in 1996.
Palmer Chiropractic Clinics delivers more than 75,000 patient visits in the Quad Cities every year. Learn more at http://www.palmer.edu/clinics/quad-cities/.
