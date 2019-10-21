It’s that time of year when the biggest races in the Quad-Cities are now past us. Sure, there are other great races going on in the next few weeks, but things are quieting down. I hope you were able to reach your goals this year while having some fun doing it along the way.
For many of us, we have been plotting our 2020 racing calendar for a few months. A lot of races start opening registrations and/or lotteries this time of year. It’s becoming more common to have to commit to races 8-12 months down the road or miss out completely.
For most runners, they have a few bucket list races they talk about. Are you going to sign up for any of them this year? If you truly want to grow as a runner, you need to venture outside your bubble and really challenge yourself. Signing up for one of your bucket list races might just be the kick that you need.
I commonly sense a humdrum attitude when talking with folks who run the same races every year. While there’s nothing wrong with supporting the same races each year, don’t short yourself the opportunity of trying something that gets you excited!
Benefits of doing a bucket list race:
Increased motivation. You are more likely to get out the door and be vested to get to the starting line in great shape. Rather than just feeling like you are going through your normal routine, you probably will have a great plan in place over a few months. Just remember quality over quantity when scheduling workouts!
New travels. That’s one of my favorite parts of bucket list races. You get an opportunity to visit areas of the country (or world) that you’ve wanted to see. You can make it even better by including your family in the trip and making it a mini-vacation. I would recommend doing the mini-vacation post-race though as doing too many things pre-race could leave you tired by race day. Besides, being active after the race will help with recovery.
Improved self-worth. There are enough stressors surrounding us each day that you must take care of yourself. Setting a new/stretch goal and chasing after it goes a long way in your everyday life. If you aren’t attempting anything new, you won’t know what you’re truly capable of. Believe in yourself and great things will come!
Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach and an ACE Certified Personal Trainer with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For running or coaching inquiries, he can be reached at swingthegate@gmail.com