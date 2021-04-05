START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Lab professionals have delivered results during pandemic

“The Genesis partnership with LabCorp and the leadership of Genesis administration have gotten us through this crisis,’’ said Angela Miene, director of Genesis Health System labs. “We geared up from doing zero tests to running 500 a day at capacity, 24/7.

“We started without the correct biological hood, without enough freezer space to store reagents and not enough trained staff. Looking at what we have accomplished as a team is amazing. The attitude of lab staff has been ‘we’re doing a really important work and we have to keep going.’”

Miene said laboratory staff treated each sample as if it originated from a family member or friend.

“Our staff looked at every test and thought ‘this is someone’s grandparent, mother, father, child,’ and that kept them going,’’ she said. “Laboratory techs are the hidden heroes of the pandemic. What they do day in and day out is important work in the background of the pandemic.’’

More professionals needed

Miene said there were bad days early on when testing results were backlogged everywhere and again in November when cases reached the highest level thus far in the region.