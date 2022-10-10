START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Lessons Learned – 2022 Racing Edition

This year’s 4sta Hike was a resounding success. We had an amazing group of runners out tackling the gently rolling terrain at the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve.

Somehow, despite the challenging terrain, there were plenty of smiles over the four-hour time frame. The race was able to generate $1,113.53 this year that went directly to the preserve. In our five years, we have been able to put $3,934.92 back into Loud Thunder.

To all the runners who have signed up and the sponsors who have helped add a ton of value over the last five years, thank you! We will be back for year No. 6 in September 2023, so we hope to see you out there.

With the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon in the rear view, most the road racing season is wrapping up. There are some shorter-distance road races over the next few months if you are still in the racing mood. If you are looking to find something longer, there are a few trail races that will take place in the next month and a half throughout the region. If you are up to one last longer outing for the year, you’ll need to head to the trails.

Since most of us are winding down for the year, it’s always great to look back over the year to see how everything went. It’s easy to get into the habit of setting goals and then after reaching them, moving on without looking at how things played out. Regardless of the outcome of your big race/outing, don’t short yourself the time to go over the good and the bad from this year.

1. What went right? Maybe it was getting through your training without injury. It could also be finishing what you started. Either way, you need to take time to look back at your training and racing to see the aspects that went well. It’s a great way to keep things rolling into 2023.

2. What went wrong? Despite your best efforts, there will still be some things that won’t go as planned. As we all know, you also can’t control every aspect of a race. Make sure you recognize areas where you could maybe make some changes for the better in future outings. Personally, I’ve found that the times where I’ve come up short in reaching a goal have been a huge driver for future improvements.