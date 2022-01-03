START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Letting go and leaning into the new year

However, I am excited to share that as of today, I am cancer free! I have been counting down this day since my very first day of chemo.

What have these past few months taught me?

• It taught me to let go of the rules, and create more loving rules for myself.

• It taught me to let go of other people's projections and fears around my cancer.

• It taught me to let go of constant worrying about the little things.

• It taught me to let go of those who do not have my best interest at heart, and protect my peace.

• It taught me to let go of anger, and lead with forgiveness.

• It taught me to let go of that critical inner voice and to “do “ less, and be “ more.

• It taught me to let go of the "how," and live for today.