START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Letting go and leaning into the new year

Whether it's entering a new year or celebrating another trip around the sun, aka your birthday, these moments get us thinking about where we are in our life.
"Have I done enough?" "Why am I not farther along?" Many people find themselves evaluating and dissecting what they have not accomplished. We claim so many things for the upcoming year, when in fact we cannot determine all of the unknown twists and turns that may be in store for us in the coming year.
In reality, 2021 was one of my hardest years to date. Back in May I was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer, in the midst of selling our home and planning a move out of state. I survived 16 rounds of chemo, and I just had my surgery just a few days ago. We moved in with my in-laws, and my daughter started kindergarten. In 2021, I wore as many hats as I could on top of my wigs to make my hair look as natural as possible while I tried to live my life as "normal" as possible, but I was struggling mentally and physically. I feel like I put my life on pause, and the only responsibility that I had was to do less, and to "be" more.
I would show up to my chemo and doctor appointments dressed up with a full face of makeup. I chose this because it helped me feel somewhat normal. I didn't feel like a patient, in fact, I would call these days my Self Care Days. I felt that if I let go of my normal, that I would fall into a dark place. Which still managed to happen in the course of six months.
However, I am excited to share that as of today, I am cancer free! I have been counting down this day since my very first day of chemo.
What have these past few months taught me?
• It taught me to let go of the rules, and create more loving rules for myself.
• It taught me to let go of other people's projections and fears around my cancer.
• It taught me to let go of constant worrying about the little things.
• It taught me to let go of those who do not have my best interest at heart, and protect my peace.
• It taught me to let go of anger, and lead with forgiveness.
• It taught me to let go of that critical inner voice and to “do “ less, and be “ more.
• It taught me to let go of the "how," and live for today.
Rather than claiming all of the things that we want for this year, what if we took the things that have been working well for us with us? What would life look like if we were to let go of all of that hurt, anger or sadness that we have been holding onto for months and even years? Letting go of the family member who continues to ask you when you are going to settle down. Or letting go of the anger toward the boss who snubbed you from that promotion. Or that mom who never acknowledges you when you drop your daughter off at school.
What if we leaned into 2022 with an open mind and open heart one day at a time? Celebrating the good moments, and those small victories. When you are able to focus on what is going right, the easier it becomes to attract more of what your heart desires. Celebrate often and find yourself saying "Yes!" Rather than focusing on the outcome of how much you want to make, how much weight you want to lose, the vacations you want to take. What if you focused on that good feeling? What would it feel like moving your body and staying committed to your workout routine? What would it feel like vacationing in Hawaii? What activities would you be doing? What would it feel like making more money?
Moment by moment you can ask yourself, "How do I want to feel today?" "What can I do to feel good today?"
Let that good feeling guide you. May this New Year bring you harmony, healing and kindness.
Rumaisa Rahman Khawaja is a transformational coach, author and speaker who can be reached at www.coachrumaisa.com. She is a first-generation American in a Muslim household with a mother diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression. Khawaja helps people achieve dynamic, positive changes in their lives by providing them with meaningful tools they can implement day-to-day to maximize life and relationships.