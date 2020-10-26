START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Make a healthy plan to vote

We have learned a lot about how to respond to the disruption from our normal lives because of the COVID-19 virus.

We work differently, we play differently, we socialize differently with friends and family, we stay home more, and this year we will vote differently.

Traditionalists may still want to get out to the neighborhood polling place. They may arrive just as the polls opens when voting traffic is lighter. Maybe they walk to the polling place for morning exercise. Or your traditional voting time may be after work.

If you still want to go to the polls as you have in the past, the day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voting hours differ in Iowa and Illinois. In Iowa, polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. In Illinois, polling hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

However, with the transmission of COVID-19 continuing throughout the region, voting at your regular polling place is not your safest option.

The safest option may be absentee or voting by mail. You will not be exposed to other voters or poll workers.

Early voting at designated polling places, such as libraries, increases the possibility of contact with others, but you can choose where and what time you vote.