START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Make self-reflection part of your New Year’s celebration

“Celebrate endings–for they precede new beginnings.” —Jonathan Huie
This quote reminds us that before we can celebrate the New Year, we must first reflect on the year behind us. Examining the highs and lows of 2021 can help us forge a clear path and set intentions for the year ahead. My favorite part of New Year celebrations is the hope that the New Year will bring change, growth, and new opportunities.
Benefits of reflection
Without reflection, it is easy to drift. The organization I work for requires us to reflect on the year as we write our annual impact statements and also on the month as we write our monthly contact reports. This practice has helped me answer the question, “Am I making a difference and meeting the needs of the communities I serve?” Several years ago, I incorporated self-reflection into my New Year’s celebration. It has given me tools to make more thoughtful decisions so I don’t lose sight of the “big picture.” It keeps the important things in focus.
Reflection doesn’t have to be a solitary act. You can work with friends or family and take stock of the past year together. This could be a fun family tradition and a great way to ring in the New Year with the people closest to you.
Topics for contemplation
You can use these topics as a guide but feel free to create your own and focus on what matters most to you. Take note of the highs and lows in each section and possible reasons for their occurrence.
• Health
• Family
• Relationships
• Work
• Education
• Spirituality
• Self-care
10 questions for reflection
1. What were the biggest and smallest goals I achieved? What was the key point or action step I took that helped me achieve them?
2. Which goals did I not achieve? Do I want to transfer them to next year?
3. What have I learned about myself in the past year? Is this helping or hindering my progress?
4. In what ways did I work on my personal growth (or career growth) this past year?
5. Did I make good decisions for myself/family/relationships?
6. What are good habits I developed that I want to bring into the New Year?
7. What are bad habits I want to leave behind?
8. Who supported me the most and did I thank them or express my gratitude?
9. Write your gratitude for the year.
10. What are you looking forward to most in the New Year?
Be patient
A lot has happened in 2021 and it’s important to reflect on it all. This reflection will guide you into the New Year and provide key aspects to look back on and compare in subsequent years. Remember to keep sight of the big picture and don’t let missteps derail your progress. Change takes time so be kind to yourself. Wishing you a happy and healthy year in 2022!
Kristin Bogdonas is the Nutrition & Wellness Educator for University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties. For more information, resources, and events, visit extension.illinois.edu/hmrs.