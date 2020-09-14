START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Mild Australian flu season may mean the same for U.S.

Also down are deaths from other common causes, including motor vehicle accidents and workplace accidents. Emergency departments in hospitals across Australia have experienced lower volumes of patients.

“During a lockdown, Australia experienced what we have experienced here with lower volumes of patients in emergency departments. That is something we’re concerned about. We don’t want people to put off care they need until their condition becomes critical,” Motwani said.

Why Australia matters

Motwani said a concern is that the U.S. could be hit with a convergence of COVID-19 plus the seasonal influenza season. They are two distinct viruses so it would be possible to contract both at the same time or in a close time-frame, making high risk individuals even more vulnerable to serious or fatal illness.

The flu vaccines developed for use in the U.S. are based on evidence provided by the flu season in the Southern Hemisphere. The “match” of the flu vaccine to the strains in the flu virus can influence the strength and length of the U.S. flu season. Flu-related illness can account for 60,000 or more deaths in the U.S. in a single season. If the U.S. vaccine is not a good “match’’ to combat the most active strain of the virus going around, illness and death from flu can increase.