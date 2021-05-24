START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: New cooking class in Quad-Cities helps you manage — or prevent — diabetes

Diabetes is a huge health concern. Over 34 million or 13.3% of the population is diagnosed with diabetes and that number jumps to 34% or 88 million with pre-diabetes (a condition when your blood sugar level is higher than it should be but not high enough for your doctor to diagnose diabetes). In the Quad-Cities, we are doing worse than the national average with 14.5% of our population diagnosed with diabetes.
With the generous support of the Quad Cities Diabetes Association Endowment Fund and Genesis Foundation and UnityPoint Health—Trinity Foundation we launched our first "Cooking with Heart for Diabetes" series open to the community in April. We had a full class and it was a huge success.
Everyone who finished the four classes reported eating more fruits and vegetables and loving it. They also are more confident in the kitchen preparing delicious and healthy food, and they are enjoying eating food that is helping them get healthier.
People in the class came to lower their HbA1c (hemoglobin A1c - a blood value to indicate average level of blood sugars over last two to three months), shed some pounds, and get ideas for easy, delicious foods to prepare at home that they like.
A big thank you to Genesis and UnityPoint Health diabetes educators who helped with me develop the content for the classes: Karen Ulrich, Donna Matt and Ellen Hosch.
Think about how it would feel to be 20 pounds lighter? How your joints would feel, how much more energy you would have, and how your lab values would get better, and how your doctor would have kind words to say at your next visit. What if this was possible while cooking dishes that don't take a lot of time and taste really good?
I have just the thing for you, the next "Cooking with Heart for Diabetes" series starts June 2. The classes are offered virtually via video conferencing. Once it is safe, we will offer the classes in person in our state-of-the-art cardiac nutrition kitchen in Rock Island.
Here are some of the delicious dishes you will learn about during the series:
- Raspberries with Fudgy Brownies
- Sweet Cauliflower Salad
- Pizza Bites
- Triple Powered Smoky Tortillas
- Blueberry Muffin Overnight Oats
Here are key topics covered in the series:
- Clearing up carbohydrate confusion (simple carb, complex carb, fiber and more)
- Healthy snacks on the go (what makes a delicious and quality snack)
- Mind eating tricks (we are wired to overeat — find out what you can we do)
- Taking it all to heart (how heart disease and diabetes are connected)
Classes are limited to 30 participants. To register visit https://www.unitypoint.org/quadcities/classes-and-events.aspx There is no cost thanks to the support of the Quad-Cities Diabetes Association Endowment Fund, Genesis Foundation and Trinity Health Foundation. Each participant receives a binder with all the recipes and handouts on the topics covered. For more information, contact Teresa Pangan, PhD, RDN at teresa.pangan@unitypoint.org or (309)779-5302.