START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: New cooking class in Quad-Cities helps you manage — or prevent — diabetes

Diabetes is a huge health concern. Over 34 million or 13.3% of the population is diagnosed with diabetes and that number jumps to 34% or 88 million with pre-diabetes (a condition when your blood sugar level is higher than it should be but not high enough for your doctor to diagnose diabetes). In the Quad-Cities, we are doing worse than the national average with 14.5% of our population diagnosed with diabetes.

With the generous support of the Quad Cities Diabetes Association Endowment Fund and Genesis Foundation and UnityPoint Health—Trinity Foundation we launched our first "Cooking with Heart for Diabetes" series open to the community in April. We had a full class and it was a huge success.

Everyone who finished the four classes reported eating more fruits and vegetables and loving it. They also are more confident in the kitchen preparing delicious and healthy food, and they are enjoying eating food that is helping them get healthier.

People in the class came to lower their HbA1c (hemoglobin A1c - a blood value to indicate average level of blood sugars over last two to three months), shed some pounds, and get ideas for easy, delicious foods to prepare at home that they like.