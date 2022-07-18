START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Next up, Bix 7

Summer is in full swing, and the heat is making itself at home. We’ve had a nice mix of hot days over the past month, and hopefully everyone has acclimated well. With our spring as cool as it was, once the waves of heat came, it was a bit of a shock.

Now is the time when your plan is starting to come together for your big fall events. You’re likely going to be increasing mileage and overall training time each week. Hopefully you’ll find your groove and make it all work. Make sure you’re getting enough rest and taking care of yourself. It’s easy to watch training plans fall apart because you’re not getting enough rest. Your body is only going to handle so much before it revolts. Now is not the time to let that happen. Try and keep it together and make sure you relax on any rest day(s).

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is July 30. It’s amazing that we have such an iconic race right here in the Quad-Cities. You get to run with some of the biggest names in the racing world just by showing up. If you have been trucking along after a nice finish at The Genesis Firecracker Run, you’re ready, right? What about those who are cranking it back up as of late? Wait a minute, there’s a race coming up, I’m in! No matter what camp, I think I’ve got you covered.

1. Truckin’ — you’ve got some time to get a few more effort-based workouts in before the race. Keep the legs moving and get your paces dialed in. A trial run later this week could be in order as well.

2. Crankin’ up — keep your workouts focused and feeling good. Maybe add a little effort work in there to keep your muscle tension. Just keep doing what you have and get ready to race.

3. Finding the keys — expectations, what are those? No seriously, if you haven’t been training for it, don’t overdue it on race day. Go out and have a ton of fun. That’s why you are signing up on a whim, right?

Regardless of what you’ve done to get to the starting line, I hope everyone has a great day and enjoys the after party!