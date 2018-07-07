With the Quad-City Times Bix 7 just over 2 weeks away and the Quad-Cities Marathon a tad over 10 weeks out, there are a lot of people in the middle of big training blocks.
The last few weeks have proven to be extremely interesting weather-wise here in the Q-C’s. With the spike in heat and humidity, it’s easy to feel like you’ve started losing fitness during your runs. I fall into this same trap every year and I have to remind myself that your body requires more effort to move and cool itself when the mercury rises. An easy effort on a 60-degree day is going to be significantly faster and easier than the same run on a 90-degree day.
If you play it smart and adjust your training around hot days, you set yourself up for significant gains when your big day arrives. A few things to consider:
- Run when the sun isn’t up. You are still going to battle the high humidity in the early morning hours and the ground still radiating heat in the afternoon hours. By avoiding the sun, you give your body a chance to go a little harder or a little longer without draining the tank.
- Rest and hydrate properly. Training in the heat takes a toll on your body. Extra rest and proper fluid intake is vital after those hot efforts. While an ice cold adult beverage might sound great, consider the impact it will have on your hydration in the next 12 hours.
- Managing your effort. Make sure you are following your training plan. If it’s supposed to be an easy run, keep it easy. This is the one area where I see athletes struggle. Keep your ego (and Strava segments) in check and let your body safely get some miles in. By keeping your easy days as such, on harder effort days you will have that little bit extra to give.
- Using ice and staying wet. If you must run in full sun and/or if it’s hot, utilizing ice and ice-cold water is a great way to keep your body temps low. I’m a huge fan of ice kerchiefs for hot and exposed runs. The ice around your neck coupled with the cold water flowing down your torso will keep you cool. It’s helped me stay cool in a few desert races in Arizona when temps have reached into the 90s with full sun exposure. Just remember to apply extra lube to combat the chafing opportunities all that water will create.
- Adjusting your training. Maybe it’s too hot or maybe you’ve done too much lately. If your body is screaming for a day off, listen to it. Also, maybe reconsidering total distance or location (inside on a treadmill) on those nasty days are a way to still get a few miles in.