START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Oral care matters and can save lives

Oral health is a vital measure of general health and well-being. Providing good oral care in hospital settings can prevent illness and save lives.
At Genesis Medical Center, a Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation study is currently being conducted to analyze the relationship between oral care and Non-Ventilator Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (NV-HAP). The improvement project focuses on prioritizing oral care as a critical nursing intervention in patients, improving patient compliance with oral care routines and improving staff and leader knowledge of the mouth/body link to disease.
The project consists of baseline surveys, knowledge assessments, snapshot audits and rounding by staff to gather data and extensive education initiatives. The ultimate goal is to decrease NV-HAPs in hospitalized patients, prevent extended hospitalizations and reduce unnecessary costs.
Genesis also is distributing oral care kits to hospitalized patients. In the kits are toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash and mouth moisturizer. Also, front-line care providers have received training about the importance of oral hygiene to improve the general health of their patients.
“We have been providing oral care products to patients before this study, but these kits are a higher quality and there is more emphasis on using evidence-based practice and research proven products and encouraging use for patient health,” said Annette Holst, RN, MSN, staff development specialist for Genesis Health System. “We started the project in the winter of 2020 … about the time COVID-19 came along … which was very disruptive to the study, but now we getting a good snapshot of the results and what we are finding is positive.’’
Reduced pneumonia cases
Early in the implementation phase at Genesis, the project made rapid improvements in reducing NV-HAP but as COVID raged, so did hospital pneumonia rates, especially during fall and early winter months. Currently the project and specific aims are being re-instated and Genesis is again seeing rewards and benefits of an oral care improvement process.
Working with the Scott County Health Department and funded by a grant from Delta Dental of Iowa, Genesis has experienced a 26% decrease in NV-HAP in hospitalized patients during the study to date. The decrease represents shorter hospital stays, less risk of serious complications and reduced costs for patients.
Gateway to good health
The mouth/body link is a widely studied relationship and is demonstrated in the pathophysiology of disease and prevention. Wearing masks during a pandemic is an example of how the mouth serves as the gateway to pathogens that cause disease.
A recent California study showed patients admitted during a one-year intervention program (clinical study) were 49% less likely to acquire NV-HAP than those admitted the previous year. Sixty NV-HAP cases were avoided, representing cost savings of more than $2.4 million by avoiding extended length of stays. With a $117,600 expenditure for implementing the NV-HAP Prevention Program and supplies, the return in savings was $2.28 million.