START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Path to the Bix

After dealing with unseasonably cold temperatures in recent weeks, it reminded me about winter gear. While we are all shifting focus to the nice warm summer temps, now is the time to look for deals on cold running gear. Local and online retailers are clearing out inventory of jackets, tights, gloves, and hats for the year. If you need to update or add to your cold weather gear, there is no time like the present to do some searching.

Running highlight of the month: Morton, Illinois, native Taggart VanEtten set a new 100-mile treadmill world record on May 1. In only his second 100-mile attempt, he broke the previous world record by about 37 minutes. His finishing time was 11:32:05. To help with the math at home, he averaged 6:55 per mile over 100 miles. The next time you hop on the treadmill and after what appears like 30 minutes, you discover that you’ve been on it for closer to 4 minutes, just think of the focus it took to knock that record out. Congratulations to Taggart!

At the time of this article being published, we are a little over 6 weeks out from the Bix 7! Have you been training for it? Are you getting ready to start? Are you going to wing it? I’ve provided some insight for each scenario below and I hope it will help keep you on track.