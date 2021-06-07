START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Path to the Bix

After dealing with unseasonably cold temperatures in recent weeks, it reminded me about winter gear. While we are all shifting focus to the nice warm summer temps, now is the time to look for deals on cold running gear. Local and online retailers are clearing out inventory of jackets, tights, gloves, and hats for the year. If you need to update or add to your cold weather gear, there is no time like the present to do some searching.
Running highlight of the month: Morton, Illinois, native Taggart VanEtten set a new 100-mile treadmill world record on May 1. In only his second 100-mile attempt, he broke the previous world record by about 37 minutes. His finishing time was 11:32:05. To help with the math at home, he averaged 6:55 per mile over 100 miles. The next time you hop on the treadmill and after what appears like 30 minutes, you discover that you’ve been on it for closer to 4 minutes, just think of the focus it took to knock that record out. Congratulations to Taggart!
At the time of this article being published, we are a little over 6 weeks out from the Bix 7! Have you been training for it? Are you getting ready to start? Are you going to wing it? I’ve provided some insight for each scenario below and I hope it will help keep you on track.
1. If you’ve been training specifically for the Bix 7 and if it’s a goal race, the next few weeks should start to see more specific workouts happening. With the steady mileage, you are likely in a great spot to start more focused effort work. Adding a day or two of tempo runs into the mix should get you turning your legs over and working hard. Don’t forget to enjoy rest days and let your body recover!
2. If you are just starting your training, you’ve got plenty of time to get yourself across the finish line. Depending upon your fitness coming into it, just make sure you are easing into your runs and not biting off more than you can chew. Aim for consistency over the next 5 weeks so that come race day, you can keep moving across the finish line.
3. If you are in the winging it camp, hold on to your hat, it could be an interesting ride. There are lots of great videos on drafting that could help with a partial game plan. We watched Andy Bernard do it so it could benefit you as well. In the end, while it’s not ideal, I applaud the confidence and I hope that you have a fun day on course.
Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For running related questions and coaching options, you can contact him at swingthegate@gmail.com.