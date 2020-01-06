START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Patients can help with pain reduction using McKenzie methods

Hovey said that once the patient has learned to treat themselves with specific movements and postures, often the same procedures can be used to prevent recurrence. This is key as research demonstrates spinal pain has a tendency to recur. The importance of preventing recurrence is more important than supplying short-term relief through passive treatments.

One of Hovey’s patients is Nate Bauer, who was reluctant to have back surgery to treat his pain.

“I was worried surgery was my only long-term option,’’ Bauer said. “Abby was able to give me the tools I needed to avoid surgery and get back to work without limitations.

“Not only did the treatment help with pain, I was given new tools to use with every visit. I now have the skills necessary to maintain my flexibility and prevent future injuries from occurring.’’

Hovey’s patients have experienced positive results by participating personally in their treatment.