START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Planning for your new year

We made it! Another year in the books with many glorious days ahead in 2020. Fresh starts are always a welcome addition. This time of year, everyone is making resolutions and proclaiming their dedication to following through. Let’s face it, life gets in the way and there are a lot of folks that will bail on this plan within the next few weeks.
Even if we don’t want to admit it, we are creatures of habit. Your resolution lands outside of your recent habits and it’s easy for many to just revert to what they know/have been doing.
I don’t want to see you be part of that statistic. You clearly spent time looking to become a more active or better you, so don’t let that thought go to waste. I’ve included a few items below to try and keep you on track.
1. Accountability. This is one aspect that as a coach, I can help keep my athletes’ goals in check. It’s crazy to think when you know someone is going to call and check in on your progress, that you are likely to follow through with your commitment. It’s like your boss at work asking if you’ve finished your report or the work that needs to be done. You wouldn’t dodge them, would you? If you aren’t looking to add a coach, try and get a friend or family member to join in. Platforms such as Strava are also a great place to see your progress while feeling like you are part of a community.
2. Signing up for an event or getaway. If you’ve got something exciting on your calendar, it’s going to get you moving. Goals are a great thing to consistently make and review. I’ve been there; you have a big event and then don’t put anything on your schedule in the months following. It’s hard to get motivated to do much when you are in that situation. Find something that excites you and book it. There is no turning back once you do that.
3. Being consistent. If there’s one thing that’s going to keep you on track, it’s consistency. It’s easy to plan your day and then it goes south. While you may have had 60 minutes to get a run and some lifting in, a change in plans might only leave you with 30 minutes. Rather than cave and just call it a day, utilize that time to get something in. Over the course of months, something will be better than nothing in the long term.
4. Don’t sell yourself short. You are capable of more than you can imagine. Sign up for something that scares you. Running the same races repeatedly will keep you in that comfort zone. Get out of it and be audacious. There is no guarantee of a tomorrow so you might not ever get that chance. Just go for it!
Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach and an ACE Certified Personal Trainer with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For coaching inquiries, you can contact him via email at swingthegate@gmail.com.