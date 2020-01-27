START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Planning for your new year

We made it! Another year in the books with many glorious days ahead in 2020. Fresh starts are always a welcome addition. This time of year, everyone is making resolutions and proclaiming their dedication to following through. Let’s face it, life gets in the way and there are a lot of folks that will bail on this plan within the next few weeks.

Even if we don’t want to admit it, we are creatures of habit. Your resolution lands outside of your recent habits and it’s easy for many to just revert to what they know/have been doing.

I don’t want to see you be part of that statistic. You clearly spent time looking to become a more active or better you, so don’t let that thought go to waste. I’ve included a few items below to try and keep you on track.

