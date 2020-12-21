START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Practice mindful eating during the holidays

As defined by mindfulness meditation teacher Dr. Jon Kabat-Zinn, mindfulness refers to “paying attention in a particular way, on purpose, in the present moment, and nonjudgmentally.”
You might ask, what does that look like? I would answer that mindfulness is an inward practice. So, there is no definition on what it “should” look like on the outside.
Mindfulness invites you to choose an object to gently focus your attention on. Then, you notice where your attention is moment by moment. If you get distracted, whether by a thought, an emotion, or a sound in your environment, you simply note where your attention was and bring your attention back to the object of focus.
This is mindfulness, and it can be applied to eating. Just like the realization that eating Green Eggs and Ham may be done anytime and anywhere in Dr. Seuss’ well-known children’s book, so, too, mindfulness can be practiced anytime and anywhere.
You can notice when you are distracted and where your attention is sitting down, standing up, lying down, during an activity, or even while hanging upside down from monkey bars. It is important, however, to keep the following foundational attitudes in mind while practicing: nonjudging, patience, beginner’s mind, trust, nonstriving, acceptance, and letting go. For more information on these attitudes and for a guided meditation on eating a raisin, please read: Mindful Eating: The Art of Presence While You Eat.
First, however, let us discuss mindful eating further.
You arrive at a family member’s house for a holiday mealMindful eating may begin at any step along the chain of eating: while preparing a shopping list, cooking, or midway through a meal. In our current example, you walk into the kitchen of your family member’s house, and while noticing the abundance of foods to choose from, you make the internal choice to eat mindfully.
You note that you are mildly hungry before filling up your plate. While filling up your plate, however, a friend starts conversation, and you get distracted from picking foods and portion sizes. Suddenly, you are at a table, looking at your chosen plate of food. You notice you were distracted by conversation and bring your attention back to the food before you. This is mindful eating. You pick up a roll and take a bite. Without judgement, you notice the taste, the smell, how your body feels and responds while you chew. While eating mindfully, you may notice yourself slowing down and enjoying your food more.
Swiftly, however, this roll reminds you of a roll you had last year, and you begin reminiscing. Before you know it, you have eaten the entire roll. You notice you were distracted by reverie. No problem! Nonjudgmentally, you bring your attention back to eating. Next, you take a bite of mashed potatoes—there’s the taste, texture, and how your body feels eating. Full? Wanting more? You just notice. Without judgement. This is mindful eating.
Andrew Dinsmoor is a University of Illinois dietetic intern working with Kristin Bogdonas, nutrition & wellness educator, for University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties.
