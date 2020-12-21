START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Practice mindful eating during the holidays

As defined by mindfulness meditation teacher Dr. Jon Kabat-Zinn, mindfulness refers to “paying attention in a particular way, on purpose, in the present moment, and nonjudgmentally.”

You might ask, what does that look like? I would answer that mindfulness is an inward practice. So, there is no definition on what it “should” look like on the outside.

Mindfulness invites you to choose an object to gently focus your attention on. Then, you notice where your attention is moment by moment. If you get distracted, whether by a thought, an emotion, or a sound in your environment, you simply note where your attention was and bring your attention back to the object of focus.

This is mindfulness, and it can be applied to eating. Just like the realization that eating Green Eggs and Ham may be done anytime and anywhere in Dr. Seuss’ well-known children’s book, so, too, mindfulness can be practiced anytime and anywhere.