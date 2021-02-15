START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Prevent back pain through good posture

Correct standing posture:

• Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and parallel to each other. Don’t stand with your toes pointing straight ahead - not outward or inward.

• Keep your knees just slightly bent, with your weight evenly distributed on both feet.

• Hold your back in a neutral position, with a slight curve in your lower back. Many people have a tendency to tilt their pelvis forward, which exaggerates the curve of the lower back. Also avoid tipping your pelvis too far back, resulting in a flattened curve in your low back. Both positions cause unnecessary stress on muscle and spinal tissue and can lead to low-back pain.

• Avoid hunching your head and shoulders forward. Hold your head back and up, so that it’s positioned above your shoulders. Your chin should also be tucked slightly, so that your eyes naturally look straight ahead to the horizon, not upward or downward.

• Push your belly out slightly to engage the muscles in your back and sides. These muscles support your spine and help you preserve the healthy, natural curve of your spine.