START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Prevent back pain through good posture

Sit up straight. Stand up straight. Many of us heard those words repeatedly as kids, yet don’t follow this simple advice. Sitting and standing with correct posture can help prevent low-back and neck pain and help you feel more energized throughout the day.
Follow these simple tips for a healthier, stronger back.
Correct seated posture:
• Place your feet flat on the ground, about shoulder-width apart. Don’t cross your legs or sit on one of your legs, because it can reduce circulation to the feet and create an unnatural curve in your spine.
• Hold your shoulders back and down, arms at your side with your forearms parallel to the floor. Avoid leaning or reaching forward for long periods of time.
• Don’t hunch. Keep your head positioned directly above your shoulders and your chin down and back. Imagine there’s a string attached to the back of your head, gently pulling you upward.
• Sit with your bottom back in the seat and maintain the natural curve of your spine when leaning back against your chair. Use a small pillow to support your lumbar area (low back) if needed. The best seated position for your back is somewhat reclined, sitting at a 135-degree angle rather than a 90- degree angle. You should feel your “sit bones” directly on the chair.
Correct standing posture:
• Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and parallel to each other. Don’t stand with your toes pointing straight ahead - not outward or inward.
• Keep your knees just slightly bent, with your weight evenly distributed on both feet.
• Hold your back in a neutral position, with a slight curve in your lower back. Many people have a tendency to tilt their pelvis forward, which exaggerates the curve of the lower back. Also avoid tipping your pelvis too far back, resulting in a flattened curve in your low back. Both positions cause unnecessary stress on muscle and spinal tissue and can lead to low-back pain.
• Avoid hunching your head and shoulders forward. Hold your head back and up, so that it’s positioned above your shoulders. Your chin should also be tucked slightly, so that your eyes naturally look straight ahead to the horizon, not upward or downward.
• Push your belly out slightly to engage the muscles in your back and sides. These muscles support your spine and help you preserve the healthy, natural curve of your spine.
These tips may seem obvious, but most people don’t follow them consistently. Some say it feels uncomfortable at first, because they’re used to slouching or hunching. This is because the muscles that support the spine have grown weak. But if you remember and practice these guidelines for good posture, you’ll begin to feel more energized and focused, and will quickly develop a stronger, healthier back.
Dave Juehring, D.C., (Main, ’94) is director of Palmer College’s Chiropractic Rehabilitation & Sports Injury Department. Dr. Juehring also is a Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician, a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, and a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Rehabilitation Board.
