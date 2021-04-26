START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Race season approaching

We’ve been teased with spring and summer weather to only have winter creep back in to show it’s not done with us yet. As we all know, these are the joys of running in the Midwest each spring. From shorts and a shirt one day, to tights and a winter jacket the next. I’m ready for Spring weather to lock in and allow us to enjoy nice temps and low humidity.

Running Highlight of the Month: 2018 Boston Marathon champ Des Linden smashed the 50K World Record a few weeks ago. In her first ultramarathon attempt, she went out and ran a 2:59:54 over the 31 miles to set a new women’s record. That’s an average pace of 5:47 per mile! She took a tad over 7 minutes off the previous record. Splits through the half and full marathon were both stout as she ran a 1:15 and 2:31 respectively. What an impressive run.

As the battle against COVID continues and vaccine availability increases, we are seeing many races returning to what a normal year should look like. The Bix 7 hosted a press conference a few weeks ago stating the return of their in-person event with a 10,000-runner limit for the 2021 race. What great news to roll out and a sign of things to come! I was also excited to announce that 4sta Hike will return to the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve on Saturday Sept. 18. If you are looking to chase some vert, 4sta Hike is the perfect race.