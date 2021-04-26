START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Race season approaching

We’ve been teased with spring and summer weather to only have winter creep back in to show it’s not done with us yet. As we all know, these are the joys of running in the Midwest each spring. From shorts and a shirt one day, to tights and a winter jacket the next. I’m ready for Spring weather to lock in and allow us to enjoy nice temps and low humidity.
Running Highlight of the Month: 2018 Boston Marathon champ Des Linden smashed the 50K World Record a few weeks ago. In her first ultramarathon attempt, she went out and ran a 2:59:54 over the 31 miles to set a new women’s record. That’s an average pace of 5:47 per mile! She took a tad over 7 minutes off the previous record. Splits through the half and full marathon were both stout as she ran a 1:15 and 2:31 respectively. What an impressive run.
As the battle against COVID continues and vaccine availability increases, we are seeing many races returning to what a normal year should look like. The Bix 7 hosted a press conference a few weeks ago stating the return of their in-person event with a 10,000-runner limit for the 2021 race. What great news to roll out and a sign of things to come! I was also excited to announce that 4sta Hike will return to the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve on Saturday Sept. 18. If you are looking to chase some vert, 4sta Hike is the perfect race.
Knowing the first of the more popular races are around three months out, I hope you are all ready to tackle them. If not, hopefully these ideas will get you on track.
1. Start out easy. This goes without saying but if you’re phasing back into a running routine, it’s better to ease into it. It takes time for your body to adjust to the stressors your weekly routine is creating. If you are feeling good after a few weeks, it wouldn’t hurt to add some longer runs or effort based work to start moving your fitness further ahead.
2. Manage expectations. It’s no secret that the impacts of Covid have been felt by many on both a mental and physical front. Because you ran X pace a year or two ago doesn’t mean that’s where you are now. While this is a normal challenge each year, what we’ve all dealt with over the past year has been drastically different than what we are used to. Be kind to yourself (and your body) and set goals based on where you are now and where you will hopefully be by the time race day arrives.
3. Have fun and smile. Think about what’s gone on over the last year. Be grateful we are heading back to more normalcy!
Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For running related questions and coaching options, you can contact him at swingthegate@gmail.com.